The term of the Isle of Man’s Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer KCB DSO MBE, has been officially extended with the agreement of His Majesty The King, Lord of Mann.
Sir John was originally set to complete his five-year term on September 30, 2026, having been sworn in at Castle Rushen in 2021.
However, the Isle of Man Government submitted a request to extend his tenure to avoid a change in Lieutenant Governor coinciding with the next House of Keys general election, scheduled for September 24, 2026.
Following approval, Sir John’s term will now run until no later than 27 August 2027.
An Isle of Man Government spokesperson said the extension of His Excellency’s term will ‘provide stability for the island during the election period until the next Government is formally installed’.
When confirming his extension, Sir John said: ‘I was delighted when the proposed extension to my tenure was approved by His Majesty.
‘Not only do I find the role of Lieutenant Governor both fulfilling and rewarding, Lady Lorimer and I love living on the island and we feel very much at home here.’