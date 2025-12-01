Customs and Excise will move to Central Government Offices on Bucks Road, Douglas, on Monday 15 December.
The public counter at Custom House on North Quay will close at 2pm on Friday 12 December and reopen on the ground floor of Central Government Offices at 10am on the Monday.
The relocation brings together services for passports, immigration, nationality, customs, excise duties and VAT, which have operated from two sites since the merger of Customs and Excise with Passport, Immigration and Nationality services in January 2024.
Opening hours will remain 10am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.
Phone, email and online services will continue as normal during the move.