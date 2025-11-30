Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said: ‘Robust scrutiny of public finances is essential to maintaining trust in how public money is managed and spent. The recommendations made by the Tynwald Auditor General mark a significant step forward in strengthening our audit framework. This consultation is a vital opportunity for all stakeholders and the public to help shape the forthcoming Audit Reform Bill, ensuring it is both effective and proportionate. I encourage everyone with an interest in good financial governance to take part and share their views.’