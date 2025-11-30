A public consultation has been launched to gather views on how the Isle of Man’s system for scrutinising public finances should be improved.
The consultation focuses on recommendations made by the Tynwald Auditor General in a 2024 report called ‘Public Audit in the Isle of Man’.
According to the Isle of Man Government, the results of the consultation will help shape the Audit Reform Bill, which is expected to progress through the House of Keys and Legislative Council next year.
Public audit is perceived as a key part of managing public money.
It involves detailed inspection of the accounts of public bodies and examines whether resources are being used economically, effectively and efficiently.
This includes government departments, statutory boards, local authorities and other publicly funded organisations.
The Tynwald Auditor General plays a key role in this work.
The post is a statutory office, created under the Tynwald Auditor General Act 2011, to help Tynwald hold public bodies to account for how they use public funds.
The Auditor General’s duties include carrying out external audits of public bodies’ accounts under the Audit Act 2006, conducting performance audits known as Value For Money inspections, and undertaking investigations into the finances of public bodies when asked to do so by Tynwald or by members of the public.
The first Auditor General for the Isle of Man was appointed back in March 2023 and carried out a review of current public audit legislation.
The aim was to assess whether the existing legal framework was adequate. This review led to the 2024 report and a total of 93 recommendations, grouped under nine themes.
The new consultation seeks views on how these recommendations should be introduced and aims to identify the most suitable and balanced way to strengthen the audit system. The feedback received will help determine how the Isle of Man’s audit arrangements develop in the years ahead and how the proposals in the 2024 report should be put into practice.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said: ‘Robust scrutiny of public finances is essential to maintaining trust in how public money is managed and spent. The recommendations made by the Tynwald Auditor General mark a significant step forward in strengthening our audit framework. This consultation is a vital opportunity for all stakeholders and the public to help shape the forthcoming Audit Reform Bill, ensuring it is both effective and proportionate. I encourage everyone with an interest in good financial governance to take part and share their views.’
The consultation is open for six weeks and will close on 5 January 2026.
It can be completed online at consult.gov.im while written submissions can also be sent by email to [email protected] or by post to the Isle of Man Treasury, Financial Governance Division, Policy & Legislation Team, 1st Floor Government Offices, Bucks Road, Douglas, IM1 3PU.
Printed copies are available on request by calling 01624 685980.