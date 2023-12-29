And earlier last month the church authorities granted permission for John Roche’s body to be exhumed from Lonan churchyard so that his remains could be returned home to Ireland.
His body had been found by the crew of the fishing vessel The Anzac off the coast of Ramsey in April 2013.
A year later, with his identity still a mystery, he was buried at Lonan churchyard, with some 20 mourners having responded to Methodist Minister DeeDee Haine’s invitation to attend the short graveyard service.
A headstone was provided by a local charity.
Now thanks to a match of DNA material the body has been identified as that of John ‘Tayto’ Roche, who was born in Killiney, County Dublin, in June 1972. This brought to an end years of uncertainty for his family.
His partner, Stephanie Doyle, petitioned the church authorities to allow his body to be exhumed and returned home for reburial in County Wicklow where he had lived with her and their son Ross.
Ms Doyle wished to have his remains reinterred in consecrated ground in St Gabriel’s Catholic cemetery in Arklow.
Permission was granted in early December by the Consistory Court of the Diocese of Sodor and Man.
Howard Connell, Vicar General and Chancellor of the diocese, said: ‘This is clearly a case where the discretion to authorise exhumation should be exercised.’
He noted that the petition related to a ‘very sad set of facts’.
The other members of Mr Roche’s family had consented to the exhumation as did Lonan Burial Authority and Manx Care, while the Coroner of Inquests James Brooks allowed the body to be removed from the island to permit its reinterment.
Mr Roche was reburied at Arklow on December 18.
An inquest was held into Mr Roche’s death after his body was discovered. But now he has been identified, a new inquest will be held. This is to take place on January 11.