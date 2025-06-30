Residents from the Cummal Mooar nursing home had the opportunity to enjoy a rare ‘mobile exhibition’ last week.
The travelling exhibition was put together by island artist and photographer Ian Sanderson, who brought his own framed pictures and artworks and placed them on tables for the residents to take a look at and discuss.
Ian has held a number of exhibitions across the Isle of Man before, but recently had the idea to bring an exhibition to people who may not be able to attend regular displays themselves.
‘Many times I’ve thought there’s folks in the island who can’t visit exhibitions or galleries, so I’ve thought long and hard about this idea for a while,’ Ian said.
‘Back in 2020, I managed to capture a photo of an albino penguin in Antarctica, and got the image blown up and enlarged when back in the island.
‘After this, the idea progressed about taking images like these to nursing homes.
‘At the time, my father John was a resident at Abbotswood in Ballasalla, so I took some photographs down and showed them to the staff who really liked them, and I got help to show them to some residents as well in the lounge area.
‘When I left, you could almost touch the “wellness” at Abbotswood, and I thought that this was the way forward.’
Ian spoke to staff members at Cummal Mooar about doing something similar for its residents while visiting his uncle Donald recently.
Asked if he will do more exhibitions like these in the future, Ian said: ‘That depends, but I think we’ve created a template so others could perhaps copy it.
‘It’s full of wellness and goodness, and I hope it brings sunshine to them on a day where they might be feeling off-colour.’