A violent prisoner has had his stay in jail extended after he attacked a fellow inmate by throwing boiling sugared water at his face.
The victim suffered second degree burns to his cheek, neck and shoulder after he was targeted in his cell by Connor John Lewis.
Lewis had offered the inmate ‘protection’ but became angry when the fellow prisoner declined and Lewis insisted he was not going to be ‘spoken to like s***’.
Lewis, 24, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday for sentencing having previously admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.
The court heard that CCTV showed Lewis talking to the fellow prisoner in the gym before the conversation turned heated. A short time later Lewis can be seen taking a container of liquid into the victim’s cell and then leaving with the empty container.
The victim refused to make a complaint and claimed his injuries were ‘accidental’ but he later admitted to a police officer Lewis attacked him.
Thankfully, the injuries to the inmate healed within ten days.
The substance is often used in prison violence as a form of attack or retribution because it's easy to make with commonly available items.
Lewis had previously been sentenced to a total of 100 months in prison for offences of aggravated burglary and robbery.
Defence advocate David Reynolds told the court his client had ‘taken responsibility for the offence’ adding: ‘He has long-standing mental health issues which had deteriorated further but he does not use that as a defence for his offending behaviour.’
Mr Reynolds also said Lewis has a four-year-old son and he wants to be part of his son’s life when he is finally released from prison.
Lewis has also completed a joinery course in prison and was using his time inside ‘constructively’, Mr Reynolds said.
But Deemster Grame Cook took a dim few of Lewis’s actions and told him the attack could have been much worse.
He said: ‘You intended to throw the boiling sugared water in his face. However, he managed to turn away but it still caused serious burns.
‘This is the second occasion recently where I have come across such animal behaviour using boiling sugared water.
‘You could have maimed him for life and, by throwing it in his face, you could have caused blindness. Whatever the circumstances, you should never throw boiling sugared water at anybody.’
Lewis was handed a 22-month prison sentence which is consecutive to his current term and will begin once his current term is up. Lewis had been due for release next year.
On his release, Lewis will also have his licence extended to 2031 as he is deemed a danger to the public which means he can be returned to prison if he breaches the terms of that licence.