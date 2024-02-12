A scheme which could see two buildings in the capital torn down and replaced with shops, a restaurant and seven flats has been lodged with planners.
The application relates to two conjoined properties on the quayside in Douglas.
If approved, it will see the buildings at number six and number eight Bridge Road, next to the Railway Pub, demolished. The application has been submitted on behalf of Kirindolam 3 Ltd, a company which has its registered address at European House, Peel Road, Douglas.
In its plans, submitted by Sarah Corlett Town Planning Consultancy, the company said the buildings have been designed to replicate what currently exists at number six.
It adds: ‘The opportunity to expand the available floorspace for the commercial units has been taken by the addition of a single storey of flat roof at the rear, occupying the remainder of the site but leaving the rear private lane free for access.’
According to the planning statement, which has been submitted as part of the application, structural surveys were undertaken on the buildings last year.
That survey found that a warehouse, which forms part of the property at number 6, is currently in a ‘dilapidated condition’ and is not safe for occupation.
Repairs to the site would be ‘uneconomic to undertake’ and it was recommended that the structure be demolished, according to the statement.
It adds: ‘ The conclusion was that the building is in a dangerous condition and whilst not in imminent danger of collapse onto public areas, the extent of deterioration and lean to the front wall will propagate further adverse movement, resulting in endangerment to the public.
‘The condition of the front wall and internal structure represents a significant health and safety risk and whilst external shoring could be theoretically introduced to restrain the front wall, such an arrangement impacts the footway and would be unlikely to be visually acceptable.’
A survey of the neighbouring number eight property found that the building shows signs of ‘cracking’ and ‘significant adverse structural movement which may have arisen during the construction of Quay West apartments around 2011.’
There are no plans to create parking spaces as part of plans to redevelop the site.