Braddan Commissioners will be looking at using its open field at The Roundhouse as a campsite during the TT fortnight in future.
Clerk Colin Whiteway said if it was to go ahead, a decision would need to be made ‘as soon as possible’.
However, concerns were raised about encroaching on Union Mills Football Club’s camping arrangement and whether they would be in competition.
Vice-chair Andrew Jessopp proposed that a meeting should be held with the club to see if there was a way the local authority could work on the matter.
It was also suggested that a ‘contingency’ plan be put in place in case the campsite plan does not go ahead.
During the local authority’s latest meeting, an update was also provided about the pharmacy tenancy in The Roundhouse.
It was confirmed that building work for Clear Pharmacy is currently underway and is expected to be open in roughly six weeks time.
It’s been a long-awaited part of the centre and will be the last tenant in the building to move in.
Also on the agenda was a discussion about the Memorial Hall during TT week in Union Mills.
The clerk had received a Freedom of Information request asking about the terms of the rental and what connection the person who rented it has to the commissioners.
Mr Whiteway said he had replied to the FoI, which is on the website, and was not asked for any further information.
The board agreed not to publish a full statement as the situation was ‘fully explained’ within the FoI.
It was also announced that streetlights across the parish will be replaced and updated as part of a new scheme.
A report previously carried out led to them replacing lights which needed ‘urgent’ attention.
Braddan Commissioners will next meet on Thursday, July 17.