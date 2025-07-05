A large number of tributes have been paid to a well-known local ‘Bushy’s stalwart’ and music lover who suddenly passed away recently.
Raz McVeighty worked for the coal board on Douglas North Quay for several years, and most recently collected trolley’s at Tesco.
Raz has been described as a ‘stalwart’ of Bushy’s Brew Pub on Victoria Street in the late 1980s and early 1990s, before becoming a regular at the Rovers Return in Douglas after the Bushy’s pub closed down in 1998.
He was also well-known for collecting glasses from a variety of pubs across the island, and organised a Bushy’s reunion party every December.
Martin Brunnschwieler, the former owner of Bushy's brewery, commented: ‘I knew Raz almost like a brother and it’s come as a huge shock to everyone that knew him.
‘Raz epitomised what Bushy’s was about in too many ways to mention, and was a stalwart for over forty years.
‘He was unofficially known as the island’s “best known goth” which inspired us to name our popular Goth IPA after him with his image on the label.
‘It hasn’t sunk in yet but he’s going to be hugely missed by a lot of people.’
He was also a huge fan of live music, performing in a band called the ‘Bastinados’ and regularly going away to gigs in the UK.
Football was also one of Raz’s many passions, with him being a huge fan of York City FC.
He also played football in the island, with Malew AFC being one of the clubs he played for.
A spokesperson from Malew AFC commented: ‘Rest in peace to former Malew player Raz McVeighty who has sadly passed away.
‘He was a true character recognised by so many!’