A ‘dangerous sexual predator’ who pressured a 15-year-old girl into sex has been jailed for more than 10 years.
Oliver Hamon, 36, sexually assaulted the girl and then threatened to tell her parents if she did not continue to have sex with him.
Hamon, care of Jurby prison, denied eight counts of sexual activity with a child and accused his victim of lying. However, at the trial, the jury decided he was the liar and convicted him on all eight counts.
Just a week before the trial, he entered guilty pleas to taking an indecent image of a child after he filmed himself having sex with his victim.
During sentencing on Thursday, the court heard how Hamon was almost 20 years older than his victim during the offending which took place between April 15, 2024 and July 7, 2024. The indecent images were taken on July 10 that year.
Eventually, the girl told her stepdad what was happening and the police were immediately called. He was interviewed and made no comment.
A victim impact statement was read out by prosecutor Kathryn Johnson.
In it, the victim, now 18, said: ‘I found the whole investigation very stressful and the court process extremely worrying.
‘I was hoping it would be over and done with quickly once I reported it. I was very overwhelmed by everything I had to go through.’
She explained how the whole incident has impacted on her life and she suffered mental health issues.
She said: ‘Since everything started I isolated myself from everyone. I didn’t want any help at the time but since I accepted it I have realized the impact he has had on me.’
She says she ‘could not focus’ and had exams shortly before the trial which had a big affect on her ability to study.
But she added: ‘I am relieved everything is now over and that I have been heard and believed. I hope now I can put everything behind me.’
Hamon has previous convictions including gross indecency with a female under 16 and twice breaching sexual harm prevention orders.
Hamon’s advocate David Reynolds admitted there was little he could say in mitigation but asked that article eight rights be taken into account as he is the father to a young child.
Mr Reynolds also explained that his client had suffered a punctured lung around the time of offending and was drinking a lot to deal with the pain.
He added that Hamon was addressing his issues and was a ‘enhanced prisoner’ and had a trusted position within Jurby.
During sentencing, Deemster Graeme Cook told Hamon: ‘During the trial you said the victim was lying. But there was only one liar and that was you. You lied and lied and lied.
‘You are a dangerous sexual predator, not just to women but also to girls.’
He jailed Hamon for nine years and six months for the sexually activity with a child offences and a further 12 months consecutively for the indecent images.
Afterwards, Mr Cook said: ‘What the victim did by coming forward was extremely brave and she should be commended for doing so. What Hamon did to her was absolutely disgusting.’