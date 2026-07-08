A visitor caught with cannabis at the Sea Terminal has been fined £350.
Forty-seven-year-old Lee Murphy, of Moss Lane, Swinton, was arrested on June 3.
Police stopped him in a Mercedes Sprinter van, due to him having previous drug-related convictions, and presenting in a way consistent with the use of drugs.
A search of the van found 17.3 grams of the drug, which police valued at £346.
Murphy said he’d bought it for £150.
In court, he admitted importing the drug.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that the defendant was in the process of getting a prescription for cannabis in the UK.
Magistrates ordered him to pay the fine immediately, plus £125 prosecution costs, or face up to 30 days’ prison.