He maybe the most powerful Sith Lord in the universe but Darth Vader has found himself in police custody on the island.
Well, a model of the Star Wars villain to be precise.
While little surprises officers who come across a lot during their shifts, even they will have done a double take when a member of the public entered headquarters with the lost property.
Posting on social media, the force said: ‘At the Isle of Man Constabulary no two days are the same. It is a career that comes with variety, challenge, and the occasional encounter with a Sith Lord.
‘Recently, a caring member of the public reported an abandoned item to us. Officers attended and discovered Darth Vader, who is now in our custody and helping us with enquiries.
‘If you are one of his Stormtroopers, we ask that you make contact with us.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.