And now, thanks to works carried during the closed season by Isle of Man Railways, the Friends Of Castletown Station and the Supporters’ Association, it is looking in better shape than ever.
They were greeted at Castletown station with the sight of benches, plant pots and lamp posts freshly painted in green, the work carried out by the volunteers over many hours in conjunction with contractors.
During the winter, the contractors for Isle of Man Railways have replaced and repainted all the picket fencing.
And the listed station building dating back to the line’s opening in 1874 has had its electrics upgraded and LED lights fitted in the goods shed.
The once badly potholed car park has been resurfaced for the first time in many years.
A replica advertising hoarding erected in 2023 had been badly damaged in the winter storms and declared unsafe.
But it has now been reinforced and re-installed thanks to extra funding from Bushy’s brewery.
Stationmaster at Castletown station, Grant Taylor, who is involved in both the Friends group and the Supporters’ Association, said: ‘Bushy’s continue to be extremely supportive of the station volunteers and very generously agreed to provide funding for the hoarding to go back up.’
Another historical feature that has been recreated this year is the cattle dock in the goods yard, which has been funded by the Supporters’ Association.
An interpretation panel is planned which will set out the history of the original structure that survived into the 1970s.
There are also plans to stone-face a replacement water tower that’s to be installed on the northbound platform.
Grant said: ‘The station is looking extremely smart and I’m looking forward to another busy season.’