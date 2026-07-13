Currently, there is no way for customers to find out how clean an eatery is on the island.
In England and Wales, there is a well-established food hygiene rating system in which establishments are rated from zero to five, with zero meaning ‘urgent improvement needed’ and five meaning ‘very good’.
But the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) says a similar rating system will be introduced early next year.
It means customers will soon have access to clear information about food hygiene standards when eating out.
The new Food Hygiene Scheme will see more than 300 cafés, restaurants, takeaways and pubs serving meals inspected from early 2027, with results published online as inspections are carried out.
The scheme will mirror the system in England and Wales, using the same zero-to-five rating.
Eateries will be assessed on how food is handled, the condition and cleanliness of their premises and whether management systems are in place to maintain standards.
All businesses covered by the scheme will be inspected during early 2027, ensuring a level playing field regardless of when they would normally be due a routine inspection.
In Wales, businesses must display their rating regardless of the score, but the island will follow England's model, where displaying it is discretionary.
The move follows a U-turn by DEFA Minister Clare Barber, who told Tynwald members in November 2024 that such a scheme was not practical and could ultimately be unfair and damaging to businesses.
She also said there was a shortage of qualified food hygiene inspectors across the British Isles and explained that officers could not simply be redeployed from elsewhere in the department to take on a role requiring years of training.
A revised rating scheme was due to be put forward by December 2024, but that was shelved in favour of a watered-down alternative.
Mrs Barber instead announced a food safety assurance programme in November last year, consisting of education for operators outlining their responsibilities over food hygiene, alongside regular workshops on completing necessary documents.
But, announcing the new system, Mrs Barber said: ‘This is a positive step for both consumers and businesses, giving people greater confidence when eating out while recognising and encouraging high standards.
‘We are taking a phased approach to ensure businesses have the time and support they need ahead of publication. I would encourage all cafés, restaurants and takeaways to engage early.’
The new rating system will come into force with businesses offered support in the lead-up to inspections in January, including presentations, one-to-one advice and workshops to help them prepare.
The first ‘What to expect when you're inspected’ session will be held in Douglas on Thursday, August 6, with further dates on September 2 and 30.
More information about the scheme will be sent directly to food businesses by email. Businesses with questions can contact DEFA.