The Manx government says it has no plans at present to ban the use of ‘forever chemicals’ in food packaging and pesticides.
Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are long-lasting chemicals which have been widely used since the 1950s to make products resistant to water, grease and stains.
They are commonly found in everyday products like non-stick frying pans, waterproof clothing and food packaging.
The European Union is introducing restrictions on PFAS in food contact packaging and is considering a broad EU-wide ban on these forever chemicals.
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber said her department was monitoring developments in the UK and international amid emerging scientific evidence.
She was responding to a Tynwald question from Rushen MHK Dr Michelle Hayward who asked what plans she has to ban the use of these substances in paper-based food packaging.
In a separate question, she asked whether DEFA intends to ban the use of pesticides containing PFAS.
In a written reply, the Minister said the use of these substances in food contact materials or pesticides is not currently prohibited in the UK or the Isle of Man.
She said: ‘The UK Government is actively monitoring emerging scientific evidence on PFAS and is taking forward work to better understand their presence and potential risks.
‘We are aware that the EU is introducing restrictions on PFAS in food contact packaging, and developments will continue to be kept under review.
‘Any future action would be informed by the best available evidence and proportionate to the risks identified.
‘At present, there are no plans to implement a ban; however, the island will follow the UK’s position.’
Mrs Barber said the UK’s PFAS Plan outlines s a science-based, proportionate approach rather than immediate blanket restrictions.
She said: ‘Any future regulatory action, including in relation to pesticides, will be informed by the best available evidence and the availability of suitable alternatives.’