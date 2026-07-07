Island charity the One World Centre once again hosted its Global Village as part of the Tynwald Day celebrations in St John's on Monday (July 6).

The annual festival brought an international flavour to the national day, with activities, music, dance and a wide range of food from around the world on offer throughout the event.

Based at St John's Arboretum, behind the main Tynwald Fairfield, the Global Village featured family-friendly activities organised by charities and environmental groups involved in international and sustainable development both on and off the island.

The Manx Family Community Association also took part, hosting a treasure hunt and storytelling sessions, while many of the island's environmental organisations were represented.

Visitors enjoyed face painting, while the One World Centre used the current FIFA World Cup to highlight global issues and ran a competition to win Fairtrade footballs.

Alongside the activities, food stalls served a variety of international dishes, including Afro-Caribbean, Filipino, Thai and Ukrainian cuisine.

Stage performances began at 10.30am with a Zumba dance fitness session.

This was followed by a varied programme celebrating music from around the world, featuring the KOJAK brass band from the Faroe Islands, John Gregory, Loose Crew, Clash Voar, Sambamann, Nepalese dancing and Bossa das Ondas, a trio performing Brazilian music.

The afternoon concluded with a 'Global Medley' featuring accordionist Alan Hess, Swedish singer Cornellia Dahlgren and Bolivian singer Karen Garica, who has performed at the event in previous years.

The Global Village was not the only attraction taking place.

At Cooil y Ree, visitors could also explore a Viking Village, offering an insight into life in ancient times.

Those who ventured into the village experienced Viking life through demonstrations including jousting, wood carving, games and traditional crafts.

A variety of multi-cultural food vendors were present
Vendors were serving up a variety of delicious food at the event (All pictures by Dave Bell / dkphotography) (Dave Bell / dkphotography)
The sign for the Global Village, which was situated behind the Tynwald Fairfield
The sign for the Global Village, which was located behind the Tynwald Fairfield (Dave Bell / dkphotography)
A henna tattoo station
A henna tattoo station (Dave Bell / dkphotography)
All smiles!
All smiles at the Global Village (Dave Bell / dkphotography)
Pikachu was spotted inside the village!
Pikachu was spotted inside the village! (Dave Bell / dkphotography)
A variety of musical acts performed on the main stage
A variety of musical acts performed on the main stage (Dave Bell / dkphotography)
Friends of the Earth once again held an exhibition this year
Friends of the Earth once again held an exhibition this year (Dave Bell / dkphotography)
A spin the wheel competition
A spin the wheel competition (Dave Bell / dkphotography)