Based at St John's Arboretum, behind the main Tynwald Fairfield, the Global Village featured family-friendly activities organised by charities and environmental groups involved in international and sustainable development both on and off the island.
The Manx Family Community Association also took part, hosting a treasure hunt and storytelling sessions, while many of the island's environmental organisations were represented.
Visitors enjoyed face painting, while the One World Centre used the current FIFA World Cup to highlight global issues and ran a competition to win Fairtrade footballs.
Alongside the activities, food stalls served a variety of international dishes, including Afro-Caribbean, Filipino, Thai and Ukrainian cuisine.
Stage performances began at 10.30am with a Zumba dance fitness session.
This was followed by a varied programme celebrating music from around the world, featuring the KOJAK brass band from the Faroe Islands, John Gregory, Loose Crew, Clash Voar, Sambamann, Nepalese dancing and Bossa das Ondas, a trio performing Brazilian music.
The afternoon concluded with a 'Global Medley' featuring accordionist Alan Hess, Swedish singer Cornellia Dahlgren and Bolivian singer Karen Garica, who has performed at the event in previous years.
The Global Village was not the only attraction taking place.
At Cooil y Ree, visitors could also explore a Viking Village, offering an insight into life in ancient times.
Those who ventured into the village experienced Viking life through demonstrations including jousting, wood carving, games and traditional crafts.