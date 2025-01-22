The Isle of Man's much-loved CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival is set to make a welcome return to the Villa Marina this April, with tickets now available for the twelfth edition of the event.
The festival is expected to draw over 2,000 visitors who will have the chance to sample 120 real ales from across the UK, alongside locally brewed beers and a wide selection of ciders, perries, fruit wines, and mead.
As in previous years, the festival will be hosted in the Royal Hall, offering plenty of space and seating for attendees to enjoy the wide range of beverages on offer.
This year’s event will take place from Thursday, April 10 to Saturday, April 12.
The festival is once again sponsored by Advocates Humphrey & Helfrich, which the Campaign for Real Ale’s Isle of Man branch (CAMRA) say has helped to keep ticket prices affordable.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Villa Gaiety box office, the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal, and online.
For those making a last-minute decision, tickets will also be available at the venue during the festival.
Last year’s event celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), and was opened by the founder of the Laxey Towing Company, Captain Stephen Carter, who ceremoniously carried the first keg of ale into the building before pulling the first pint.
Festival organisers have emphasised the importance of volunteers in making the event a success. Roger Cave, media liaison officer, explained: ‘They provide much-needed support, from setting up to manning the bars and foyer, to the taking-down at the end of the event’.
Anyone who is interested in assisting the festival is asked to contact the staffing officer, Jenny Kelly. [email protected].