The dates for this year’s Southern District Agricultural Show have been confirmed.
The popular event is set to take place at Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla, on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 July, 2025.
Organisers have also announced that trade stand applications are now open.
Businesses and local producers are encouraged to apply, with the show offering a prime opportunity to showcase products to over 15,000 visitors in a single day.
Held with the kind permission of Mr and Mrs P. Kermode and family at Orrisdale Farm, the show promises two full days of entertainment, celebrating Manx agriculture and island life.
Gates open from 10am to 6pm on both days, with free parking available.
Visitors can expect a packed programme including livestock exhibits, equestrian competitions, and the grand parade featuring prize-winning cattle, sheep, and horses.
The main ring, sponsored by Jacksons and Motor Mall, will host entertainment throughout the weekend, including gymnastics displays, dancing dogs, hunting dog and sheepdog demonstrations.
Food lovers can explore large marquees filled with local produce, confectionery, and drinks, while the arts and crafts section will showcase Manx creativity.
Dog shows, vintage displays, and a variety of trade stands featuring everything from tractors to jewellery will also be on offer.
Attendees are welcome to bring their dogs, provided they are kept on leads and away from livestock and horses.
However, dogs are strictly prohibited from the Fur & Feather marquee for safety reasons.
Established in 1914, the Southern Show remains one of the highlights of the island’s summer calendar, offering a fun-filled day out for all the family under the theme ‘where farming comes first’.