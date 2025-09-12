Two Isle of Man women who lost their fathers to suicide have spoken of the importance of breaking the stigma around mental health, particularly in the farming community.
Volunteers Nicola Curphey and Louise Slater are part of Isle Stand Up To Suicide, a charity founded last year to tackle the island’s high suicide rate by providing awareness, education and a volunteer-run helpline.
Both women’s fathers were farmers, and both took their own lives. Nicola said the charity’s recent shoe display on Strand Street, held for World Suicide Prevention Day, carried particular meaning for her.
‘It’s really important,’ she said. ‘That display out there is so moving and poignant. People have come up to us and shared their stories, which is a real privilege. It shows how much this affects our community.’
Louise said she hoped the display and the charity’s work would make it easier for people to talk.
‘It’s an opportunity for the island to stand together, for those we’ve lost, for those struggling, and to let people know that help is out there,’ she said. ‘By challenging the stigma, we can make it easier for people to talk.’
Both women said the farming link made their involvement particularly personal. Nicola said: ‘Both Lou and I lost our fathers to suicide, and they were members of the farming community.’
Louise added: ‘It’s lovely, after so many years, to be able to talk more openly. It used to be such a taboo subject, but now awareness is growing. If we can help people feel less uncomfortable talking about it, that’s a win.’
Farming is known to carry unique pressures. A UK study by the Farm Safety Foundation, also known as Yellow Wellies, found nine in 10 farmers consider mental health the biggest hidden issue in the sector. The research also showed wellbeing among young farmers has declined steadily over the past four years, while 44 suicides were recorded among farming and agricultural workers in England and Wales in 2022.
Farmers typically work far longer hours than the average UK employee and often face unpredictable weather, policy changes, compliance demands and financial strain. Combined with the isolation of rural life, these factors can make it harder for people to seek support.
The Manx National Farmers Union (MNFU) has also urged greater openness, with general secretary Sarah Comish warning that farming can involve long, lonely days and that ‘checking in with each other is vital’.
A spokesperson for the MNFU said it was a ‘pleasure’ to be invited along and join some ‘incredible people working in the mental health and wellbeing charitable sector’.
It added: ‘Always reach out, people care more than you think!’
Through its helpline, suicide-prevention training and community events, Isle Stand Up To Suicide is encouraging conversations that were once considered taboo.
For Nicola and Louise, every conversation is an opportunity to help.
‘It’s just wonderful we’re finally having these conversations,’ Louise said. ‘If that helps even one person, then it’s worth it.’
You can contact Isle Stand up to Suicide for support and guidance by phoning 01624 803040. Alternatively, you can visit [email protected] or visit https://www.islestanduptosuicide.com/