As part of Isle of Man Heritage Week celebrations, Dalby Church and its adjoining schoolrooms will open their doors this weekend (October 4 and 5).
The church and schoolrooms will be open daily from 10.30am to 4.30pm, featuring seasonal decorations created by members of the local community.
It will also offer visitors the chance to explore a variety of harvest-themed displays and local heritage exhibits.
The Dalby Hub Local History Exhibition will also be on display, with a dedicated area in the schoolrooms showcasing farming stories and historical images from the area.
Admission is free throughout the weekend, and visitors can enjoy teas, coffees, and traditional Manx soda cake.
Organisers welcome all ages and backgrounds to join in the celebrations and take part in this opportunity to ‘connect with the island’s rural and cultural heritage’.
The event will conclude on Sunday, October 5 at 6.30pm with the Dalby Harvest Home Concert Service, which will include performances by the Lhon Dhoo Male Voice Choir and traditional harvest hymns.
A highlight of the evening will be a reflection on historical harvest traditions by local researcher Neil Evans.
Guest speaker Katie Grace, agri-environment officer at the Manx Wildlife Trust, will also address the congregation. Grace works with farmers across the island on a range of initiatives that aim to support both agricultural productivity and environmental conservation.
Following the service, attendees have been invited to a community Manx tea in the schoolrooms, providing further opportunity to meet neighbours and continue the celebration.
For more information about the event or Heritage Week activities across the island, you can visit https://manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on/detail/heritage-open-days-2025/