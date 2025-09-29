A new original audio drama created in the Isle of Man is aiming to raise awareness of key island charities and explore challenging social issues through fictional storytelling.
Titled ‘Echoes of Shadows’, the 10-part series is written and directed by former journalist Helen McKenna and received funding from the Isle of Man Arts Council in December 2024.
The first five episodes are set to be released on Spotify and Apple Podcasts on Friday, October 10, with the remaining episodes scheduled for release in spring 2026.
Set on a fictional island, Echoes of Shadows follows the story of Connie, portrayed by Lisa Kreisky, a journalist in her early 30s who is grappling with past trauma while navigating adulthood and professional life.
The plot deepens when she reconnects with Fiadh, played by Grainne Joughin, a friend from her past who is living in poverty and facing her own difficulties.
The series explores a range of themes including trauma, addiction, guilt, loss, and the complexities of interpersonal relationships. It also highlights broader issues such as social responsibility and the journey towards healing and hope.
The drama includes a large local cast, with performances from Ollie Sykes, Kelly Firth, Darren Webb, Rachael Braidwood, Jenny Derbyshire, Peter Wicks, Larissa Lyons, Neil King and Jemima Caine.
Recording took place at Milestone Media, and Manx artist Ryan Morrison provided promotional illustrations featuring the central characters.
The production aims not only to entertain but also to raise awareness of local support services. Each episode concludes with signposts to relevant organisations, including Motiv8 Isle of Man, Victim Support Isle of Man, and the Isle of Man Foodbank.
Topics addressed in the storyline include drug and alcohol addiction, sexual assault, and poverty.
Author of the series, Helen, has previously worked as a journalist at various news outlets, including ITV Granada Reports, 3FM, Media Isle of Man and Energy FM.
Speaking on the reasons behind the writing, Helen said: ‘Throughout my journalistic career, I spoke to individuals who had suffered sexual or domestic abuse, were dealing with mental health struggles, or lost someone to suicide or drug overdoses, as well as those who are helping them in charities such as Victim Support, Motiv8 and the Foodbank.
‘In my personal life, I’ve experienced the loss of those close to me who struggled with mental health or addiction.
‘I hope the drama will help raise awareness for people who have been through similar circumstances, or know anyone that has, and to highlight the theatrical talent we have here in the island.’
A free public preview event will be held on Thursday, October 9 from 7pm to 8pm at the Launchpad in Hillary House, Douglas.
The evening will feature clips from the series, followed by a question and answer session with the cast and creator. More information and free tickets are available by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/echoes-of-shadows-the-audio-drama-preview-event-tickets-1639277606449?aff=oddtdtcreator
To find out more about the project in general and keep updated, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/people/Echoes-of-Shadows-audio-drama-series/61576631796158/