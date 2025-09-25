The Manx Loaghtan Sheep Breeders Association (MLSBA) is inviting the public to get up close with one of the Isle of Man’s most distinctive native breeds at a special open day.
Taking place from 2pm to 5pm at Sulby River Farm on Saturday, October 4, the ‘Loaghtan Come-and-See Day’ offers a unique opportunity to meet the striking multi-horned Manx loaghtan sheep, learn about the breed’s heritage, and sample a variety of products made from its wool and meat.
The event combines educational and culinary elements, with breeders on hand to answer questions about care, conservation, and breeding.
Visitors can explore the breed’s rich brown fleece, taste lamb stew and charcuterie, and purchase products such as wool and meat, while learning how to help protect the rare breed.
‘Loaghtans have real presence - often four horns, loads of character, and a special place in our island story,’ says Ruth Meade, chair of the MLSBA.
‘Come say hello, quiz our breeders about care and conservation, and try delicious products made from the breed.
‘In a more practical sense, we want to encourage everyone - from novice “Jeremy Clarksons” taking first steps into smallholding, to experienced farmers of other breeds - to come along and have their questions answered.
‘Our breeders will happily talk through husbandry, grazing, welfare, breeding decisions and product quality.
‘The Manx Loaghtan is a native Isle of Man breed, and understanding it is key to securing its future on our island.’
Participating breeders include Red Mie, Wham Bam Lamb, Manx Loaghtan Produce, White House Loaghtan Sheep and Sulby River Farm, all of whom will be available to share insights on husbandry, grazing, welfare, and product quality.
The event takes place at Sulby River Farm on Bernahara Road. For updates on the event, you can visit Sulby River Farms Facebook page.