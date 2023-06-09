FIM Capital has appointed David Bushe to the role of chief executive officer.
Mr Bushe succeeds outgoing chief executive, Graham Smith, who is taking a staged approach to retirement by retaining some of his client-facing duties after his successful tenure with the company.
During his career David has worked in many of the world’s financial centres, including Jersey, South Africa, the Caribbean and the Isle of Man. He has also recently attained the Institute of Directors Diploma and Certificate in Company Direction, an internationally recognised benchmark for directors, and is an individually chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments.
Mr Bushe said ‘I started with the business back in March 2022 and immediately saw a fantastic team working tirelessly for all our clients in investment management and fund administration. As an Isle of Man headquartered business, all decisions are in synchronisation with our local clients and market, with the added benefit of appealing to a worldwide client base for the reasons of reputation, professionalism, stability and success, thank all the FIM team, our clients and business partners for the success to date and, rather excitedly, I look forward to continued growth and success in future years.’
Russell Collister, co-founder of FIM Capital, said: ‘We are pleased to appoint David to this key role. The experience, focus and energy that David has brought to FIM Capital since joining in 2022 has been invaluable and will help drive the business forward as we target further growth in the coming years.
'In addition, I would also like to place on record our thanks to Graham Smith our outgoing chief executive for the significant contribution he has made to FIM Capital during his tenure and I am delighted that, whilst he is stepping back from his executive role, he will be maintaining some of his client facing duties as he takes a staged approach to retirement.’