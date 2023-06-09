Mr Bushe said ‘I started with the business back in March 2022 and immediately saw a fantastic team working tirelessly for all our clients in investment management and fund administration. As an Isle of Man headquartered business, all decisions are in synchronisation with our local clients and market, with the added benefit of appealing to a worldwide client base for the reasons of reputation, professionalism, stability and success, thank all the FIM team, our clients and business partners for the success to date and, rather excitedly, I look forward to continued growth and success in future years.’