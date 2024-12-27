Remember the British Red Cross Christmas card Ian Ellis sent me, which was pictured just before the festivities began?
The photo showed a joint operation by the British Red Cross and the Manx Road Club raising funds for their respective ventures.
Shown pushing the wheelbarrow is Graham Speed, who I believe now lives in Ireland. The passenger in the wheelbarrow was the late Ron Killey OBE, dressed as Santa, who will be remembered for his sporting exploits and long-term connection with the Commonwealth Games as a team official and cycling coach.
Ron represented the Isle of Man in Cardiff in 1958 (then the British Empire and Commonwealth Games) in the cycling road race but unfortunately crashed out in the race where the late Stuart Slack won his bronze medal.
He also took part in the same event four years later in Perth, Australia, finishing in sixth position, losing out on a medal in the final sprint of seven riders after 120 miles and 31 laps of the Kings Park circuit.
Ron was the individual sport and team manager for the Isle of Man team from 1966 through 1978.
From 1982 to his final games in 2002, he held several positions in the organisation, including honorary secretary of the Isle of Man CGA.
He was also a life member and honorary president of the Manx Road Club. He received his OBE from Queen Elizabeth II in 1998 for services to the Commonwealth Games Association and to young people in the Isle of Man.
The Red Cross members in the photograph were Quartermaster Shirley Savage, a lovely lady long associated with the Villa Marina, who sadly passed away in February this year; Branch training officer Rene Elsey; Honorary treasurer Jill Liley; and VAD Angela Drower.
Jackie Kennaugh is the young lady on the right of the photo carrying a Red Cross bucket, and she was a good cyclist. She has been married to another top cyclist, Peter, since 1983.
But the story goes on! One of their sons, Peter Kennaugh MBE, was the first Manxman in 100 years to win a gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012 in the team pursuit event.
He was also part of the world championship-winning team in the same year.
Like his friend Sir Mark Cavendish and others, he has represented our island at the top level for an extended period. (Well done on your BBC Lifetime Achievement Award, Mark!) Peter is set to take on a new role as a sporting director with Mark’s former team, Astana Qazaqstan, and we wish him the very best.
The Kennaughs have another son, Timmy, who is a performance director in a top cycling team, and a daughter, Emma, who has also worked for cycling teams in events. Both were good cyclists.
Now didn’t that story ‘get legs’ from a black-and-white Christmas card shared with me?
------------------
For the first time, I attended Christmas carols at Government House this year.
Held over three nights to celebrate this special time, it was lovely to hear a number of well-known traditional carols. It was also a treat to be introduced to the ‘12 Days of Christmas (Manx Version)’, written by Hilary Leece, who is chief of staff to the Lieutenant Governor, with input from the team.
During my time in Tynwald, the island had eight Lieutenant Governors.
Rear Admiral Sir Nigel Cecil KCB CB was coming to the end of his term as I was elected, and at that time, the Governor still presided over Tynwald.
Following him in 1985 came Major General Sir Laurence New CB CBE.
In 1990, the first elected President of Tynwald, Sir Charles Kerruish, took over until 2000.
I believe the election of the President of Tynwald to have been one of the major constitutional developments in our time.
The next Governor, appointed in 1990, was Air Marshal Sir Laurence Jones KCB AFC.
In 1995, Sir Timothy Daunt KCMG took the role, followed in 2000 by Air Marshal Ian Macfadyen CB OBE, who served until 2005.
Vice Admiral Sir Paul Haddocks KCB was appointed next, serving until 2011, when Adam Wood took office.
In 2016, Sir Richard Gozney KCMG CVO was appointed and was succeeded by the current incumbent, Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer KCB DSO MBE, who took office in September 2021.
The role of the Lieutenant Governor has obviously changed fundamentally from its previous remit.
It is now one of working with the government of the day, assisting in communication with UK authorities, and acting in the Isle of Man's best interests while representing the Crown.
Each Governor has adopted their own style, but I have personally been most impressed with both the previous Governor and Sir John Lorimer, who has embraced all things Manx, including using the Manx language at our National Day for the first time.
Both he and Lady Lorimer have immersed themselves in supporting Manx charities and cultural life.
No doubt the discussion will continue for some as to whether a Governor representing the Crown remains appropriate, but while we are a Crown dependency (or under another similar constitutional arrangement), that remains the status.
Now, before I start to sound like the late ‘Fenella’, who reported in the Manx press all about Government House engagements, let’s get back to the 12 Days of Christmas (Manx Version):
- On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: a seal in the harbour in Peel.
- On the second day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: two hunted wrens.
- On the third day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: three legs of Mann.
- On the fourth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: four Manx cats.
- On the fifth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: five MHKs.
- On the sixth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: six TT races.
- On the seventh day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: seven Celtic crosses.
- On the eighth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: eight Loaghtans bleating.
- On the ninth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: nine kippers smoking.
- On the tenth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: 10 parish walkers.
- On the eleventh day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: 11 blue tits swimming.
- On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: 12 steam trains puffing.
Well done, Hilary and team!
--------------
This week, we step into 2025. The world remains an uncertain place with conflicts, poverty, and, in a number of countries, a shift away from liberal democracy towards a more autocratic system.
It is a world of unbridled global social media, which can be either a positive outlet or harmful in many respects, such as the promotion of self-harm or worse, and fake news.
We live in a beautiful place, and we can lead by respecting each other’s views, which can develop evidence-based outcomes through debate.
We have an obligation as today’s caretakers to pass the island and our planet to the next generation in a better state than we inherited.
The world does not owe us a living. Government, employer, and employee organisations must work together to ensure progress and innovation.
Any New Year’s resolutions to share?