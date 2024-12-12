Thanks for all the feedback about my pieces relating to Christmas in the last few weeks. I will share a couple with you here…
Ian Ellis sent me a British Red Cross charity Christmas card entitled: ‘Christmas Fundraising on the Isle of Man, 1970s’.
I hadn't seen the image before, but I do recognise some of those pictured. How about you? How many do you recognise?
They are heading along Athol Street from the railway station direction. Ian suggested that this card, with its distinctive Isle of Man theme, would sell well at the nearby Douglas Station shop with the Santa trains in operation.
I agree and think a series with such nostalgic Isle of Man images of Christmas past would be popular if marketed by Manx National Heritage and other Manx retail outlets. There you are, a challenge for Christmas 2025 perhaps?
While on the subject, whoever decided to run the Manx Electric Railway from Strathallan Crescent to Groudle to connect with the Groudle Glen Railway Santa trains - well done, a great initiative!
Two already operated on December 14 and 15, with more next weekend (21st and 22nd), with departures from 9.40am, but bookings must be made in advance for both the MER and Groudle. (ggr.org.uk).
Also, Groudle Glen Railway will be operating their famous 'Mince Pie Trains' on St Stephen's Day (Boxing Day), December 26.
David Carter was in touch to share a Christmas Eve memory from the 1950s.
He grew up in a flat above the Picture House cinema on Strand Street.
Christmas Eve was magical because of the throngs of last-minute shoppers in town (obviously assuming it wasn’t a Sunday).
Then the final trip of Santa’s sleigh (as still operated to this day by the Rotary Club of Douglas) was always along Strand Street, so his sister and he could look out of his bedroom window to see him pass by.
David’s father was an Isle of Man football referee, so they would hang up a pair of his old football socks by the fireside, together with sherry and a mince pie for Father Christmas.
Christmas Day was the only day of the year when the cinema was in darkness, and little did they know that Jim Killip, the long-time manager of the Picture House, would pop up to their flat after the final film showing to consume the goodies.
David told me: ‘Discovering our presents and the tangerines and so on in the stockings was wonderful. Strand Street was deathly quiet, but we didn’t mind.’
Thanks for sharing those memories, Ian and David.
---------
I am presently chair of the board of governors at Anagh Coar School.
I go back a very long way and have many happy memories of the school, right back to the founding headteacher, Norma Cowell, from 1976 to her retirement in 2000.
Norma had been, and remains today, a good family friend, right back to Bucks Road days.
I also have very fond memories of Vicky Dassoulas, who was acting head before the present headteacher, Rob Coole, who was appointed in 2010.
Vicky was very interested in Tynwald and the House of Keys, and we arranged regular visits for the young people to visit and learn about this aspect of our history.
Sadly, Vicky passed away after a serious illness. She had been in the teaching profession for more than 30 years, including 16 at Anagh Coar.
She had taken over from another outstanding head, Jo Richardson, when she moved on to take on the headship of Onchan Primary School.
Last week, I attended the school on two consecutive days. Once for the reception and key stage one Christmas concert, ‘Hey Ewe’, an enjoyable nativity musical.
I always enjoy the little ones' concerts.
As they line up to enter the hall, you can see them looking for family members, and when spotted, an excited wave is made.
This sometimes continues through the performances, which are so magical.
The next day it was ‘This is the Star... A Christmas Sing-Along’, performed by Key Stage 2 pupils, which was a lively, confident show.
I have to admit to never hearing the Christmas song: ‘I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas’, which was sung with gusto and obviously a favourite for the children, who also sang a number of Christmas carols.
When attending that show, it was nice to catch up with old friends, including Margaret Longden, who had been a long-term resident of Anaghcoar and whose family had been through the school and who now lives at Waverley Court.
I also attended Scoill Vallajeelt Key Stage 2 Christmas show, ‘The Late Wise Man’, which included dancing, singing, acting, and a great crew of stagehands.
My grandson, Stan, obviously relished his role as a soldier, which gave us a good laugh.
For some time in advance of the shows and on the day, the dedicated teachers put so much effort into making them a success, and at both schools, and I am sure around the island, they should be very proud of the results.
---------
How about a few Christmas cracker jokes? Send me your favourite, and here are a few that tickled me.
Of course, the ‘king’ of cracker jokes is Manx Radio’s Alex Brindley, who finishes each show with a ‘cheesy one-liner!’
How does Good King Wenceslas like his pizza? Deep-pan, crisp, and even.
Which Christmas carol is about an animal with three legs? Little Wonkey.
Why did nobody bid for Rudolph and Dasher on eBay? Because they were two deer.
What did Adam say the day before Christmas? It’s Christmas Eve.
Why couldn’t the skeleton go to the Christmas party? He had nobody to go with.
Where would you find snowmen dancing? At a snowball.
Who do Santa’s helpers call when they are ill? The National Elf Service.
Why does your nose get tired in winter? Because it runs all day.
Who is the Christmas tree’s favourite singer? Spruce Springsteen.
What does Santa use to bake cakes? Elf-raising flour.
Why did the choir have to cancel their Christmas concert? They caught Tinsel-itis.
What’s the difference between Rudolph and a knight? One slays a dragon, the other drags a sleigh.
What do you call an old snowman? Water.
Why has Santa been banned from sooty chimneys? Carbon footprints.
What does Santa spend his wages on? Jingle Bills.
When is Christmas dinner bad for your health? When you’re a turkey.
What is every parent’s favourite carol? Silent Night.
What did Santa do when he went speed dating? He pulled a cracker.
Who hides in the bakery at Christmas? A mince spy.
What did Cinderella say when her photos didn’t arrive on time? One day my prints will come.
What do you give a dog for Christmas? A mobile bone.
What is the best Christmas present? A broken drum; you can’t beat it.
Editor’s note: The cracker jokes are nothing to do with me… sorry!