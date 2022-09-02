David Cretney’s column:

Subscribe newsletter
This column first appeared in the Isle of Man Examiner of September 6.
Following on from my trip around a few vantage points on the TT course for Manx Grand Prix practices 2022, I visited two places for the race days I haven’t viewed from before.
First I parked at Glen Helen and walked up to Sarah’s cottage. I was very early but, because it is such a good spot, there were several people already taking their ringside seats.
There is no charge to watch and there is some parking available. There are mobile toilets for males and females.
One of the real plus points was the selection of drinks, food, crisps and confectionery available, all at very reasonable prices.
A warm welcome was assured from Roy and his wife Alma, who are well-known as RS Promotions, bringing lots of live music acts to the Isle of Man. They are also the driving force behind the successful Palace Lido reunion nights at the Villa Marina.
I had an interesting chat with Chief Sector Marshal Neil who reminded me that many years ago we had a conversation in Joey’s bar in Ballymoney where he asked me to give the marshals a wave on the way past in either the MGP or parade lap, which he assures me I complied with!
For the second race day, although a little overcast, the forecast was that things would improve weather-wise and so they did as the day went on.
My chosen location was Guthrie’s memorial between the 26th and 27th milestones.
From there one of the best views on our island can be enjoyed over Ramsey and the northern plain.
It was quite cold as I sat on a wooden bench opposite and above the memorial as the marshals made their preparations.
When I was racing, an old friend of mine, the late John O’Hare, always seemed to be in this position and now I understand why as the racing views are spectacular.
For this spot there was limited parking available, just above the location.
There were no refreshments or toilet facilities where I was, so I came prepared for a long day’s racing.
From my perspective it was unfortunate that the 250cc Lightweight classic race was reduced from four to two laps.
The Jurby day event sounded very successful but some people asked why it could not have been held on the Sunday between race days.
I think the principal reason was that the day was being held as a standby in case of postponement on the Saturday. The final point raised with me was whether the reduced number of days over which the event was held – from 14 to nine days – worked.
It seems the jury is out on this.
Fortunately, the weather for practice this time was generally good. I’m sure most of us are looking forward to the centenary of the Manx Grand Prix in 2023.
What did you think of MGP 2022? What did you like or not like?
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
I received a number of interesting responses to the recent piece about wrestling on the island from years ago.
Judith Davis from Ramsey told me of the bouts that formed part of the summer entertainment at Groudle in the 1950s.
In the summer of 1958 her mother Lily Corlett rented the refreshment kiosk in the centre of the glen.
The kiosk was set within the roofed dance floor building which had open sides with comfortable seating for concerts with a small stage with a piano.
Alf, the glen ‘handy man’, sometimes played on this to entertain the passersby.
The refreshment kiosk was tucked to one side of the entertainment area.
Judith’s mum served hot drinks and sandwiches, biscuits and pop or mineral waters (as her dad called them) from Downward’s.
On the evenings when wrestling was on hot dogs were made and Judith carried them out to the spectators, on a tray with a strap around her neck, similar to an ice cream lady in a cinema. She was 10!
She thinks Val Almond was the organiser of the wrestling and his daughter helped set up.
Large wooden grandstands were built around the wrestling arena and against the steep bank opposite, across the river.
There were play-bills by the hundred handed out before and during the evening.
The spectators would travel on crammed trams from Douglas, enter the glen and pay their admission charge at a wooden booth at the foot of the first slope, some way before the mill.
The glen was illuminated by hundreds of coloured bulbs and the atmosphere was magical.
Judith can remember only one wrestler’s name, Dominic Pye.
Did you attend the wrestling at the Groudle and can you remember any other wrestlers?
Across from the wrestling venue was a clairvoyant’s cabin, which was very popular with visitors.
Judith’s dad Syd Corlett always helped on these busy wrestling nights, transporting boxes of rolls, sausages and drinks so they were well-stocked.
His day job was foreman mechanic at Finch Hill Motors where he frequently met the musicians and comedians who appeared in the summer shows.
Vehicles were not as reliable as today and her dad’s courteous manner meant that he was often given free tickets for the various shows.
In the summer of 1959 Judith’s mother took over the green painted café overlooking Groudle bay, another wooden building in a lovely situation.
Judith spent the summer swimming and exploring rock pools,though sometimes she helped in the café, earning herself a bottle of Vimto or Cydrax.
In the late afternoons they would hear the broadcast ‘reveille’ blaring out from Howstrake holiday camp opposite, and watch the holidaymakers scurrying up the steep path for their evening meal.
Then they would lock up, walk down to the beach, past a cottage where goats were kept and climb up to the road to catch a tram back to Onchan.
Judith C Davis has recently released her debut novel Death in the Mooragh, which is a murder mystery thriller set against the backdrop of the island’s fading mass tourism industry and studies the connection of the guest houses in Ramsey and Douglas to the island’s wartime past and internment history.
Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
It’s always nice when I’m out and about and someone stops me to talk about something I’ve written about here or to share a nostalgic memory or two.
I was walking over the Thirkel bridge in Castletown recently and Maureen Sloan did just that.
Formerly Maureen Cannan, she worked years ago at the Charmaine nylon and knitting factory.
She was a big fan of the Rolling Stones and knew they were due to appear on the island in 1964.
She was tipped off by a friend at the airport and given some time off to quickly go over to Ronaldsway.
This was the original line-up including Brian Jones, who died aged 26 in 1969 in his swimming pool.
Maureen told me that for quite some time she had meant to relate this story to the late Terry Cringle but never got around to it.
Anyway she got all their autographs and said they were very nice and down to earth.
Sadly during a house move she misplaced them but she still has special memories.
Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
The world needs characters and I spent a couple of hours talking to John McCormick (Mac) this week – and he certainly fits the bill.
A proud Manxman who can certainly tell a good story from memory. I will share a few of his yarns here next week!