Geoff Cannell, himself a former journalist, went on to say in the debate: ‘In the days of Eric Kinrade as the editor and other stalwarts, I was asked to write the leaders on a weekly basis for the Weekly Times, which I did for two years and I was told by the owner, the publisher that the Examiner was for Mec Vannin, The Times was for government and the Manx Star was for anything radical.’