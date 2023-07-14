Previously here I have praised the small community-based venues around our island run principally by volunteers who promote events across the arts spectrum.
It was very pleasing therefore to see in the King’s first birthday honours list recognition for Dave McLean MBE on behalf of the special place and people that comprise the Peel Centenary Centre.
Always a good reason to visit the ‘sunset city’!
From the commendation from Government House it states that Dave, who is a keen musician, encouraged his local community to purchase a historic venue, the old Methodist Centenary Hall, which under his leadership, was transformed into a first-class theatre and community venue.
The centre, which opened in 2003 (yes 20 years ago), is run entirely by volunteers and is a testament to his generosity, drive and commitment.
Dave interacts with everyone in a calm and caring manner and he and his team have worked hard to ensure that the centre’s facilities are in good order.
The centre is a vibrant hub for nurturing community participation in the arts and music,as well as a performance venue for world class musicians.
In 2018 he launched the ‘One island Our World’ festival, an international event which fuses traditional, contemporary and world music, as well as craft and the arts.
This annual festival is routinely attended by huge numbers of enthusiasts.
He works tirelessly in the daily running of the centre, freely giving of his time, his musical talents and his organisational skills.
So why am I mentioning Dave the team and venue again this week?
In August last year after being encouraged by Judith Ley from Manx Radio I attended the first Isle of Man gig of Robinson Stone at the venue.
They are a very talented and accomplished trio consisting of two brothers and a sister, guitarist Danny, pianist Dean and multi-instrumentalist Leyna.
At the time in this column I said I really hoped they would return.
Well they are on Saturday, July 22, and I think there may still be a few tickets available if you are quick…yes I’ve bought mine!
Their Nanna, Sheila Stanton from Ramsey, is the Isle of Man ambassador for Robinson Stone and we’ve kept in touch since last year and she was able to tell me about their much-anticipated return visit.
I can’t wait to enjoy the combination of original music, classics from the singer songwriter era (my favourite genre) and traditional folk.
This week I spoke to Dean about the band’s return visit and he said last year they only had a brief stay and are planning to stay longer this year to explore more of our beautiful island.
He recalled how incredibly welcoming the people of our island were on their first visit and how good it was to see so many of all ages, family and new friends supporting them and the Manx live music scene.
Their music has achieved recognition and positive reviews on the BBC, other music stations and at venues across the UK. Don’t miss a special evening!
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
A number of people have contacted me again regarding further recognition for Mark Cavendish and his sporting achievements.
Described in 2021 by Christian Prudhomme, director of the Tour de France, as ‘the greatest sprinter in the history of the Tour and of cycling’.
With the great performances of so many Isle of Man athletes at the Island Games in Guernsey this month I was reminded of witnessing as then Minister of Sport as he snatched victory from an already celebrating Jersey cyclist Sam Firby on the line in the Men’s Individual town centre criterium with Christian Varley fourth and Andrew Roche fifth in 2003 in Guernsey.
Who could have anticipated his sporting achievements since?
Named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2011, with nearly half the votes going to him out of a field of 10 nominees, the same year he was awarded the MBE.
Many of us hoped he could take a further stage win in the Tour de France this year but sadly it was not to be.
To equal the record of the great Eddie Merckx with an outstanding 34 victories each is truly remarkable and it would be magical if he were to be in a position to take up the offer to compete in next years event and go one better.
In Europe, and in particular France, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and UK, cycle racing is of massive importance and the connection between Mark and his homeland has achieved recognition by many who follow the sport.
Suggestions made to me include him ranking alongside other sporting knights or that an important public building could bear his name, let’s be proud of a Manxman on a world stage who started off with our Dot Tilbury down the NSC and who has achieved recognition for his sporting endeavours far and wide!
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
I have been following the discussion after the recent video update from local historian Charles Guard.
He has a wonderful back catalogue of positive, interesting and informative videos about our island and its history.
He presented a petition on Tynwald Day 2015 in relation to protection of the historic built environment and, following that, I determined to pick up the petition if a Member of the House of Keys did not, as I had then been elected to the Legislative Council. Both my ministers in the two departments in which I served, Laurence Skelly and Richard Ronan, agreed with my proposed action.
The matter was put on hold as I was assured progress was being made.
Little progress followed and in July 2017 I sought permission from Tynwald to form a committee of three members to consider and report.
I was then a member of the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture and had raised this matter with the then-minister and department.
Less than a week before Tynwald was due to discuss my motion the department members received a presentation on progress and proposed actions on the subject.
The minister wrote to all members the night before the debate asking them to vote against in the light of this.
I had asked Charles for specific examples of his concerns.
Amongst them I quoted from his response: ‘Homefield, formerly the home of the island’s Civil Defence Corps, is to be sold.
‘It is not registered and yet is one of the finest Victorian houses in Douglas, with its original plasterwork and decorative tiling still in place.
‘There is nothing to stop a purchaser demolishing it.’
The most recent video clearly shows the outcome.
Over an extended period this part of the planning departments responsibilities had not been a key priority.
This leads to uncertainty with potential developers whereby they may in good faith have purchased a site to develop and are contacted then to say that development must be put on hold pending consideration of registration.
This can lead to stalemate and dilapidation so early engagement with planning authorities is vital and clear guidance must be available.
The department should complete the register of important buildings so all parties are clear.
I welcome the work recently undertaken and report to Tynwald which will be considered in September 2023.
It is then for Tynwald members to hold the government to account on its recommendations and not allow further drift.