The future of a popular pub in the south is uncertain after it became the focus of an investigation into alleged immigration offences.
The tenant of The Colby Glen announced on social media on January 8 that the pub would be ‘taking a short break’ following a busy festive period.
Six weeks on, the premises remain closed.
The current tenant took over the lease in 2023. Kurries and Steaks, an Asian fusion restaurant, began operating from the site as part of the arrangement, in a move that formed part of Okells Inns’ expansion of its tenancy estate.
It is understood that the pub and a residential address in Douglas were searched in a joint police and immigration operation on January 20.
The government has confirmed that an immigration compliance investigation is ongoing.
A spokesperson said: ‘Immigration has recently recruited and established a dedicated Immigration Compliance Team.
‘The team is tasked with proactively investigating suspected immigration offences and ensuring compliance with relevant immigration legislation and conditions.
‘The Treasury can confirm that the Immigration Compliance Team is conducting an investigation. As this is an ongoing operational matter, it would not be appropriate to provide any specific details at this stage.’
Isle of Man Today understands that a man has been arrested and released on police bail while investigations continue.
Okells Inns, which owns The Colby Glen, said it was aware of an investigation relating to the pub but could not comment on its future at this stage.
A spokesperson for the brewery said: ‘We are aware of an investigation concerning the independent operation of The Colby Glen. Further updates shall be provided as and when appropriate.’
The Colby Glen is the only pub in the village of Colby and has long been popular with residents and visitors.
Kurries and Steaks began operating from the premises in September 2023.