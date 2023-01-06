Following a conversation I had toward the end of last year, I thought I might do a feature here on Manx characters.
I spent a couple of really interesting hours last week at Ballakissack Farm with larger-than-life character Derry Kissack – he of Purple Helmets fame, distinctive Manx voice and so much more.
His family have their roots in Crosby, where the family business of joiners, builders and undertakers can be traced back to the early 1700s.
In the 1930s his father had 70 men working for him and Derry told me about some of the jobs the family business had been involved in, such as putting the water wheel in Silverdale Glen in 1911. It had come from the Foxdale mines to power the Victorian roundabout in the pleasure grounds.
Derry at one time employed 10 men working from workshops in a lane off Queens Road in Onchan, undertaking building work for Ind Coope in Douglas, Port Erin and Ramsey, an extension to the Hailwood Centre, built the Isle of Man Sport offices, St George’s clubhouse, a refit at Douglas Rugby club and more.
He told me his last apprentice was Neil Christian, who went on to run his own successful business.
Derry also recalled driving coaches in the summer for Michael Marshal adjacent to the Empress Hotel, trading as Shimmin’s coaches.
He also spoke fondly of others who had worked alongside him, including the late Mike Corris and Billy Corkish, both of whom I knew well.
Derry spoke of the importance of apprenticeships and I agree. Tradesmen will always be required.
He also spoke about Christmas in the construction industry in years gone by when the trade would work up to 4pm on Christmas Eve then adjourn for refreshments only to be back at work the day after Boxing Day.
An important turning point for Derry was the purchase of Ballakissack Farm, renamed from Ballacain.
He built his home and converted other properties to residential on site alongside a range of substantial sheds, stables and a livery yard. Of particular interest was the reconstruction of an old fire station building from Lord Street which was repurposed for his needs.
Derry is very fond of horses and he and his wife Tricia have bred a number on the farm. Money was at the time really stretched but eventually Derry, through hard work and initiative, saw the work through to completion.
He carried on working on his own with his Ford wagon, a digger together with a Honda ST50, which was carried to jobs in the digger bucket.
Derry has a lifelong connection with the Southern Motorcycle Club and competed in trials on two and three wheels with considerable success, including five-times Manx sidecar Trials Champion with Phil Tasker.
He is perhaps best known by many for the ‘World-Famous Purple Helmets’.
Established in 1995 as a support act to a stunt show from Steve Colley that Derry had arranged as a fund raiser for the Southern club, the gang of local lads were mostly from the local enduro scene and known as ‘Sheepskull Enduro Riders’. They were approached through their leader Steve Collins and friends Keith Moore and Chuck Bregazzi.
It was agreed that they would be a bit like the famous ‘White Helmets’ Royal signals display team.
‘More like the purple helmets,’ suggested one of the lads and so a legend was born (although not known at the time). Derry had got them into show business!
The first show was held at the vehicle testing centre at Tromode.
In 1996 during TT plans were set for the Southern Club to host ‘the big one’ featuring the ‘World-famous Purple Helmets’ at Onchan Stadium with commentary from Roy Moore.
It was a mega success and after Roy stood down due to other commitments Derry was persuaded somewhat reluctantly, to take over as commentator at their first off-island appearance at Oulton Park in Cheshire.
They travelled on an old AEC Regent double decker bus with the bikes stored on the lower deck with the famous ‘big coats’ and helmets and the lads travelled upstairs looking after the ale supplies!
The year 1997 saw Derry take his first trip abroad with the lads for their annual trip to the international six days enduro in Italy.
In 1998 Derry hosted the Sanyo Honda team with Mick Grant at the farm as they were celebrating 50 years of the marque. They occupied the former fire station building with its newly-painted floor laid out in herring bone style.
The works mechanics were kitted out in immaculate white overalls and equipped with the latest computer technology.
The top man from Honda Europe, Mr Yoshi, was closely involved in the preparation of a single-cylinder machine for Jim Moodie to ride the next day and, rather than returning to the Hilton after the work had continued after midnight, chose to stay with the other 19 Honda personnel Derry was hosting!
He slept on a sun lounger next to the Rayburn!
This was the start of a long association with Honda UK, which encompassed the Purple Helmets to perform and to join in with the celebrations of the team.
It was also around this time that Dot Tilbury from the philatelic bureau arranged for a set of stamps featuring the helmets, which led to many joint efforts.
One of the popular escapades during TT were the bikes literally riding into two pubs in particular, first at the Railway in Union Mills, when the late Ray Corkill and Celia ran it, and the Farmers’ Arms at St John’s when Angie and the late Dougie Christian operated it.
These visits have become part of the legend of Mad Sunday.
Derry and I mostly came into contact when I was tourism minister and, with Terry Toohey as chief executive, we organised entertainment on Douglas Promenade alongside Bushy’s.
Everyone remembers the policing style of the likes of Neil Kinrade and Dudley Butt, which added to the atmosphere.
Famous riders like Guy Martin and Steve Hislop have worked alongside the helmets, as did Dave Myers of the Hairy Bikers.
They have performed all over the world – in New Zealand, Chile, Brazil and countless other countries.
Derry called up the White Helmets about getting them to appear on our island.
They replied that of course they would and yes of course they had heard of the ‘World-famous Purple Helmets!’
Derry also formed a close working relationship with former governor Sir Ian Macfadyen, which led to the Government House displays including to senior former Gulf War veterans and royal performances for Sophie and Edward and Prince William.
This relationship has continued to our present governor, Sir John Lorimer, who was present at their last-ever performance at the washing floors in Laxey last year.
The Purple Helmets and Derry Kissack have certainly ensured their place as part of the colourful history of the TT.
Derry has written two books one on the golden jubilee of the Manx Two-Day trial and one which I’m told is still available which had much more information than I was able to include here, ‘Do You Know Derry Kissack? No! But I Know a Fella Who Does!’
I also heard a whisper that the full story of the Helmets is presently being written. Don’t miss it!