Gary Radcliffe, who went on to great success in the TT and is still running race schools at Jurby, took the 1985 (J) race after being in the top 10 of the Manx on seven occasions; Ralph Sutcliffe, son of 1970 winner Roger, won the 1986 (L) – the first father and son winners at the Manx, and ‘Big H’ Paul Hunt won the 1988 (S) event before moving to the TT. In the same race Phil Hogg became the first MGP rider to lap in under 20 minutes. Mike Casey was the victor in the 1995 (S) and Gary Carswell the 1997 (S).