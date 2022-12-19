Here we are again, almost Christmas.
I know it’s cliché but time does seem to go faster the older you get!
What a pleasure it is to see youngsters with excited faces and raised voices in eager anticipation of the big man calling.
I remember the same excitement so many years ago going to see Santa in the Coop in town or at the police treat.
He really got around because I also remember the Rotary Club of Douglas Santa, Rudolph and sleigh travelling around the estates with bright lights and seasonal music waiting for him to pull up and allow all the little ones to clamber aboard for a sweet or two and to remind him what was on our list.
Things have turned full circle in some respects. As a member of the Rotary Club myself, now I have had the pleasure of being part of the team of helpers who get behind Santa on his travels around the town and elsewhere for the second year.
Our tour has included a number of school trips. Ashley Hill, Onchan, Willaston, Cronk y Berry, Scoill Vallajeelt, St Thomas’, Ballaquayle (Scoill yn Jubilee infants), Manor Park, Kewaigue, Marown, Braddan, Anagh Coar, St Mary’s and Henry Bloom Noble.
Alongside those we had two afternoons in Strand Street and in Tesco car park.
***
Following on from last week’s theme of ‘A Christmas Carol’, little did I expect to be enjoying yet another version in Anagh Coar School Key Stage 2 performance of Bah Humbug.
There is so much that goes in behind the scenes to enable the show to take to the stage with staff teams supporting rehearsals, organising costumes, props and scenery and general encouragement.
The parents help the children learn lines and create the appropriate costumes.
This goes on all around our island at this special time and really adds to the enjoyment of Christmas.
Did you manage to attend a performance in your area?
I also attended a reception and Key Stage 1 Nativity at the school and it was wonderful.
Given that some of the little ones had only been at schools since October their confidence was outstanding and it was a joy to watch them. I also attended Scoill Vallajeelt as a proud grandad!
***
Last week, I asked about Christmas movies and was delighted to attend ‘The Santa Clause’, a clever play on words and no doubt another Disney classic.
I went with little Stanley for a boys’ afternoon and on the way in he spotted his friend Ariane, with whom he had exchanged his first Valentine’s present this year. He turned quite shy and had to be encouraged to say hello!
***
I have always enjoyed Christmas time. I remember sitting in the Dogs Home [a pub, for the benefit of younger readers] waiting for returning friends from university.
There was always something almost electric about the atmosphere going through Strand Street and meeting up with friends, some of whom you hadn’t seen for a while.
Then there was the real electric sounds at the Douglas Head or Port Soderick of the Christmas gigs.
My favourites included Smoke on the Water from Black Mass; Psycho Killer from Jo Public starring Frank Magee with the Talking Heads classic and the showman performance, ‘Strange Kind of Woman’ from Nasty Piece of Work.
Who remembers Oasis, featuring Dick Raine, Dave Mather, Pete Osler and Dave Lang?
What were we drinking then? Large bottles of Newcastle Brown, Babycham and brandy, Guinness over cider, Blue Bass, Tequila, Pernod, vodka and orange or lime and wine came in a basket around the bottle or the funny shaped bottle of Mateus Rose. Do you remember Blue Nun?
Those of us who had motorcycles would go south on a Saturday night for Tony (Hovis) Brown at the 370 Disco. Stopping off on the way at the Port Soderick, Lancashire, Duck’s Nest… you couldn’t do it now and looking back we shouldn’t have done it then!
***
I have a former constituent who, like so many, became a real friend over the years.
She took ill mid September and, as she has no family this side of the water, I’ve been spending quite some time visiting her in hospital.
I’m not good with hospitals, even though my personal experiences have been very limited and I’ve never (touch wood) broken any bone in my body.
Thoughts with all those who have in the recent icy conditions!
There have been times when I should have visited friends who have been unwell but have left it to others too often.
Sadly, once again the gross unfairness of nursing and residential care support for older people who have worked hard all their lives, scrimped and saved and have their own house, has becoming glaringly apparent when looking to the future for my friend.
There have been ministerial promises over an extended period to redress this unfairness but little progress.
When you get to see on a regular basis how caring the staff are, you really get to appreciate what is so much more than just another job to them.
This in turn got me thinking about the dedication across the piece of those in public service at Christmas time.
Whatever we are doing at Christmas with our families so many people won’t have this luxury because they will be working or on standby.
We have a good community on our island and should be very grateful to everyone who plays a part in public and other essential services… thank you!
***
Last week with Sarah [Maltby MHK, my daughter] I hosted the 10th Christmas Mince Pie Tour of Tynwald with a good turnout, despite the very cold weather, joining us.
The tour consists of a visit to the House of Keys, Legislative Council and Tynwald Court followed by seasonal refreshments.
It always surprises me how many Manx-born people have never been inside.
As a result of this tour a number of those attending have determined that they will return to see first hand a sitting of one of the branches.
We conduct the tour in an informal manner and people have the opportunity to ask all sorts of questions.
Traditionally, we have hosted visitors to TT or MGP from Europe or further afield and school groups and it is always an eye-opener especially for first time visitors.
There are official tours organised by the office of the Clerk of Tynwald and we welcome any other groups who may be interested in our unique tricameral Parliament.
Get in touch anytime via the usual channels!
***
Finally, this week a sincere thank you to all those who stop me in the street or the supermarket or whilst I’m out walking who say they enjoy this little feature I do each week for the Isle of Man Examiner.
I was asked when I first started would I like to do a piece on politics but said after 34 years that i would enjoy sharing some memories and having a nostalgic look back at things on a lighter note.
I generally feel when you retire it’s best to leave things to those who follow on politically… but sometimes do comment!
To you all I hope with your families you have a merry Christmas and, if you can, call on the neighbour who lives alone. No one should be lonely at Christmas!