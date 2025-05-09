Back in April Isle of Man Today exclusively broke the news that the cut-price pub chain would take over the premises occupied by the 1886 Bar and Grill on Regent Street in Douglas.
The Conister Arms will officially open its doors on Wednesday, May 14, marking the pub giant’s debut on Manx soil.
In a fresh statement issued today, the venue say it will open daily from 8am, with closing times set at midnight from Sunday to Thursday and extended hours of 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.
Food will be served until 11pm daily, and children accompanied by adults will be welcome until 10pm.
Pub bosses say they've pumped £1.8m into redeveloping the site and The Conister Arms will operate as a Wetherspoon franchise, managed by local business operator James Thompson and his team.
Thompson Holdings, which owns the Regent Street building, has said the new venture will play a key role in securing the long-term vitality of Douglas city centre.
The building itself has a rich history.
Originally opened in 1886 as the Isle of Man General Post Office, it was converted more than six years ago into the multi-level 1886 Bar and Grill.
It will also boast an outdoor seating area, making it one of the island’s largest hospitality spaces on the island.
Named after Conister Rock in Douglas Bay – the site of the iconic Tower of Refuge – the pub pays homage to Manx maritime history and the legacy of RNLI founder Sir William Hillary, a former Douglas resident.
All existing staff from 1886 have been offered roles within the new structure, and a further 120 jobs will be created ahead of opening.
A full four-week training programme - delivered both on and off island - has been given to all staff, who will also be eligible for Wetherspoon’s established employee benefits package.
Pub operator James Thompson said: ‘The Conister Arms will be officially opened by the Worshipful the Mayor of Douglas and the Mayor’s Consort at 8am.
‘We are looking forward to welcoming people into the new-look pub.
‘The Conister Arms is committed to offering high-quality food and drink at affordable prices in a relaxed and welcoming environment.
‘In a move that underscores the pub’s dedication to value, it will open with low prices ahead of the Isle of Man TT, at a time when many venues raise prices.
‘This initiative is designed to give back to both local residents and tourists.’
Mr Thompson previously said the opening of a Wetherspoon’s on the island would be a positive one - not just for the hospitality trade but for the wider city centre.
‘This isn’t just a new pub - it’s about the future of our high street,’ he said.
‘Douglas City Council can help us to make the street look amazing, and we can now price it to attract customers.’