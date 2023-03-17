Last week I wrote about another great character, Bob Kewley. Here is part two:
Bob spoke to me about his first early morning practice at the Southern 100 races.
Like a great racer was to do many years later and subsequently get naming rights, Bob went straight through the now-named Joey’s Gate at Ballanorris.
It prompted the farmer to say: ‘You do a good job getting a combine through there but even better on a bike!’ Bob competed in the solo and sidecar events at the Southern and also entered the Manx Grand Prix in 1964 on a 250cc Dot.
He was at the start line at the crack of dawn as he had to be back at the farm for 7am milking.
Fifth away in the first practice, he broke the lightweight lap record.
His father was told by a local farmer: ‘Get your boy a decent bike and he will win the race for you!’
Three weeks after breaking his leg in the scramble at Glen Auldyn, friends called to see if Bob wanted to go to Silverdale.
He agreed but it was an unlucky decision as they were involved in a collision with a coach while travelling about 70mph.
Bob was back in hospital and woke up in plaster from his ankles to his armpits.
His other leg was broken, he had a dislocated ankle, broken wrist, fractured pelvis, cracked ribs and jawbone, a tube up his nose and teeth wired together.
This resulted in an eight-week stay in hospital and advice from the matron ‘you will never ride a bike again’ but this was Bob Kewley!
He went on to achieve a 90mph lap in the Manx, finishing twice and on his 500cc Norton he pushed in from Cronk ny Mona in the pouring rain to receive a finishers’ award.
When he had been in hospital a friend, Jim Harvey, had visited Bob.
It was 1960 and Jim had finished second to Stan (Cass) Cleator in the event.
Jim was two weeks short of his 16th birthday, making him the youngest-ever finisher in the event’s history.
He suggested Bob should have a go at the Parish Walk.
Of course he did. He finished twice out of three starts in 1964 and 1965, wearing long trousers, working clothes and boots, and had a best place of sixth out of 102 starters.
He recalls getting fresh milk (help yourself) at Bishopscourt farm and, as a southerner, had no idea where the northern parish churches were!
His family have carried on the tradition, with Tristan in the under-21 event and Ken, Brian, Roberta and Lee all finishing the full 85 miles on multiple occasions.
He is perhaps best-known for his sidecar exploits, eventually being the first Manxman to obtain points in a World Championship event.
He started at the Southern 100 with Laurence Fargher as his passenger.
The first practice the fairing dropped off and in the race he encountered clutch problems.
He pulled in to make adjustments near a fire point, where water and sand were thrown on the slipping clutch. He got back out again at the same time as the winner was being flagged in back along the main straight.
Bob Dowty senior was in the roads-open car and a policeman waved at Iron Gate.
He passed the roads-open car at Billown dip so was back on ‘closed roads’, passing another sidecar before the finish and competing the course in 13th position.
Sadly he was disqualified for riding on ‘open roads’ without a silencer or speed warning instrument.
Later he raced sidecars in the UK. Each weekend his dad told him not to come home because he was unhappy Bob was racing.
He got a job at the docks in Liverpool and was on good pay at £25 per week in the 1960s.
He managed often to wangle his way out of work on a Friday to get to the races via various ingenious means!
He had never thought of racing in the TT but got a licence and competed with passenger Danny Tucker in the events from 1967 to 1970 on BSA and BMW machinery, with best finishes at ninth and 18th.
He also raced sidecars in Northern Ireland with a 10th position in the Ulster Grand Prix.
A photograph in Motor Cycle News of him dicing with sidecar ace Chris Vincent was seen by his office manager when he was supposed to be at work. That meant the end of that job but he got a very good reference!
Bob remembers a young Dave Molyneux sitting in the sidecar as his late father warmed it up.
He went on with Danny and opened an Amoco oil petrol station in Atherton and another friend sold cars from the premises.
Returning to the island in the winter he worked in a smithy in Peel and met his wife-to-be Hilary in the local chip shop in 1969, marrying in 1970.
Living first in Douglas then Foxdale before buying a house in Kirk Michael in 1971, Bob served as a fireman in the village until 1986, having previously served in the auxiliary fire service.
He was one of the firefighters involved in the Summerland tragedy in 1973.
In Kirk Michael the couple founded Manx Riding Supplies in 1980, which operated in that location until 1993 when they moved to Onchan.
He also used a great deal of ingenuity carrying out tractor repairs around the island.
He went to school at the same time as former chief minister Don Gelling, also very well known in tractor circles.
Bob had a number of friends who lost their lives in the Winter Hill air disaster.
He had been invited to go along with Tom Gilbertson, who had a business repairing tractors by Knock Froy. Bob recalled the night before the disaster being with Tom at his home when he made a telephone call and handed Bob one of his two little girls to hold while he spoke.
It really is so sad that so many husbands and dads didn’t return.
The family live at Low Ballacottier and have operated a camp site for many years now, conveniently located near Hillberry and other famous TT spots.
I would like to thank Bob for his friendly conversations and recollections.
A real Manx character!
------
As a member of the Rotary Club of Douglas I’ve recently been involved once again in the Annual Senior Schools Public speaking competition.
This event is promoted by the club and there is also a Junior School section.
The adjudicators were Anne Clarke, chair of the Manx Music Festival, Jane Falconer of the Rotary Club and Jonathan Ayres, headteacher at Arbory School.
The winners representing Ballakermeen High School were Samantha Winstanley and Anna Tamarova with the subject ‘How relevant is the royal family in today’s society?’
Second were Morgan Braidwood and Phoebe Cringle of St Ninian’s (this year’s host, thanks to head teacher Mr Coole and team) speaking on ‘Touchdowns or Tutus?’ and in third position King William’s College, represented by Matilda Bird-McGowan and Emilia Jenkins, with ‘should art be viewed differently if it is political?’.
Once again the talents of our island’s young people shone through and each team presented exceptionally well.
The prizes were presented by Ian Faulds this year’s president of the Rotary Club of Douglas.
David’s next column reflects on the goals of the administration of the island’s first chief minister, Miles Walker. It will be published in tomorrow’s Isle of Man Examiner.