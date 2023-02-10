Did any Valentine cards come through your letter box this week?
Did you receive flowers or chocolates or were you spoilt by the one you love? Me neither!
The suggested origins of the festival of romance date back to Roman times but it was not celebrated widely until about the 14th Century.
Formal messages, or Valentines, appeared in the 15th Century and by the late 1700s commercially-printed cards were being used.
As well as in the British Isles, the day is celebrated in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, France, Mexico and South Korea amongst other places.
In the Philippines it is the most common wedding anniversary and mass weddings of hundreds of couples are not uncommon on that date.
I can’t remember what happened when I was at school except, lying through my teeth, that I had received loads of cards.
I’m sure I wasn’t alone in that regard come on own up!
My grandson Stan exchanged gifts with his special friend last year, but I remember at least one of my daughters not owning up to having a boyfriend until she was much older.
Up until then she had a friend who happened to be a boy!
On the same theme where do you think the expression ‘music is the food of love’ came from?
Well done if you said the first line of the Shakespeare play ‘Twelfth Night’.
So I thought I would have a look through the charts around this time in February back in time!
In the year of my birth, the nearest we came at this time was Dean Martin with ‘That’s Amore’.
The year 1955 saw a couple of romantic tunes with Ruby Murray ‘Softly Softly’ and Dickie Valentine (yes really!) ‘Mr Sandman’.
In 1956 Frank Sinatra had two songs in the chart ‘(Love is) the Tender Trap’ and ‘Love and Marriage’, and Dean Martin also featured with ‘Memories are Made of This’.
The year 1957 saw Frankie Vaughan at number one with ‘The Garden of Eden’ and 1958’s top of the chart was Michael Holliday with ‘ The Story of my Life’ the next year featured several ‘romantic’ songs such as Shirley Bassey ‘Kiss Me Honey Honey, Kiss Me’ and the Teddy Bears’ ‘To Know Him is to Love Him’.
In 1960 number one was Anthony Newley with ‘Why’, and in 1961 Elvis was at the top with ‘Are You Lonesome Tonight?’, and at number three Johnny Tillotson with ‘Poetry in Motion’.
In 1962 Cliff Richard was in the top position with ‘The Young Ones’ which was also the title song to his movie of 1961, Elvis was just behind with ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’, 1963 saw the Beatles in the chart with ‘Please Please Me’ but I couldn’t hear all the words because of the girls screaming!
The Searchers topped the 1964 chart with ‘Needles and Pins’ and in 1965 The Righteous Brothers with ‘You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feelin’.
The year 1966 saw the Overlanders at the top with ‘Michelle’, things became a bit more racey in 1967, obviously a forerunner to the ‘summer of love’ as the Rolling Stones proclaimed ‘Let’s Spend the Night Together’ at number three.
In 1968 several romantic songs were in the chart including the Love Affair with ‘ Everlasting Love’, another classic topped the chart in 1969 with Amen Corner ‘(If paradise is) Half as Nice’, and 1970 ‘Love Grows (Where my Rosemary Goes)’ was number one for Edison Lighthouse.
Nineteen seventy-one saw my favourite Beatle, George Harrison, at the top with the wonderful ‘My Sweet Lord’ and who remembers the number three from 1972 ‘Have You Seen Her’ by the Chilites?
In 1973 in the lower part of the top ten we saw Carly Simon with ‘You’re So Vain’ … who was she talking about? Another song down the chart in 1974 was the Hollies with ‘The Air That I Breathe’, Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel were at the top in 1975 with ‘Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me).
In 1976 another record still popular today was at number one, The Four Seasons with ‘December 63’ and Tina Charles was just below with ‘I Love to Love’.
Nineteen seventy-seven saw Leo Sayer at the top with ‘When I Need You’, 1978 Abba were at number one with ‘ Take a Chance on Me’, 1979 saw the Bee Gees with Tragedy and a little further down Gloria Gaynor ‘I will Survive’.
I had to look half way down the 1980 chart for the Ramones and ‘Baby I Love You’ and in 1981 John Lennon charted with ‘ Woman’.
In 1982, from the movie Arthur, Christopher Cross was in the chart with ‘Arthur’s Theme (The Best that You Can Do)’.
I saw him a couple of years ago and he’s still in fine voice.
My selection from 1983 was Joe Cocker (my favourite act from Woodstock) this time with Jennifer Warnes ‘Up Where We Belong’.
In 1984 the chart topper was ‘Relax’ from Frankie Goes to Hollywood, 1985 Foreigner charted with ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ and in 1986 Whitney Houston was in the top ten with ‘How Will I Know’.
Well I’m sure there’s quite a few of those you remember? I hope they brought happy memories!
Whilst I’m in the mood, how about romantic movies?
Do you have a favourite? Let me know via the usual channels.
Here’s a few to think about… Titanic (1997), Pretty Woman (1990), Love Actually (2003), Notting Hill(1999), Casablanca (1942), A Star is Born (which version?), Dirty Dancing (1987), Sleepless in Seattle(1993), Moulin Rouge (2001), Ghost (1990), Roman Holiday (1953), Brief Encounter (1945), West Side Story (1961).
I think my three favourites are The way We Were (1973), The Graduate (1967) and Love Story (1970) and my favourite line from that ... ‘Love means never having to say you’re sorry’.
I looked up romantic foods… do you have a favourite, let me know!
The following came up, what do you think?
Oysters, never had them and to be honest I don’t think I ever will.
Caviar, again not for me, but has lots of fans.
Truffles, again maybe I haven’t lived but I have never had them.
Chocolate, now you’re talking! I am a bit naughty when it comes to chocolate!
Lobster, I’ve obviously Googled a list that doesn’t match my taste again other products which are supposed to be romantic include Wagyu beef or venison, no thanks.
Spicy foods? I enjoy moderately spicy foods but can’t see how they are romantic! Cod …really?
Fruit, yes of course strawberries and cream, sharing foods, yes that’s more like it, anytime.
Fondue (so 70s) well I would wouldn’t I?
So for me I will chose sharing food, strawberries and cream washed down with something sparkling accompanied by melt-in-the-mouth chocolate!