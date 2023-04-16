Doctor Who star David Tennant stars in National Theatre Live’s production of political play Good, which is being streamed live at King’s Court Theatre, at King William’s College.
The screening takes place on Thursday, April 20, at 7pm.
The Financial Times described Tennant’s performance as ‘riveting, witty and intensely human’.
Set as the world faces the Second World War, John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.
Tickets cost £15 for adults, £12 for concessions and £4 for students.