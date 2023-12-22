Day trips to the island from Wales are being made available for the TT, the Southern 100 and the Manx Grand Prix next year.
Provided by Anglesey Fishing and Boat Trips, the service will run from Holyhead on Anglesey, north Wales to the island in 2024 from May 24 to June 8 (TT), July 8 to July 11 (Southern 100) and August 18 to 26 (Manx Grand Prx). The day trip would see the 12-seater charter vessel departing from Holyhead at 7am, arriving in the island at 9.30am, with the return journey leaving Douglas at 5.30pm to make it back to Holyhead for 8pm.
The seats cost £160 per person, with an £80 deposit required upon booking. The trips would be weather dependent, with a full refund given should the crossing be cancelled.
For more information visit Anglesey Fisheries & Boat Trips on Facebook, or for enquiries call or Whatsapp 07961 961377.