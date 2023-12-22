Provided by Anglesey Fishing and Boat Trips, the service will run from Holyhead on Anglesey, north Wales to the island in 2024 from May 24 to June 8 (TT), July 8 to July 11 (Southern 100) and August 18 to 26 (Manx Grand Prx). The day trip would see the 12-seater charter vessel departing from Holyhead at 7am, arriving in the island at 9.30am, with the return journey leaving Douglas at 5.30pm to make it back to Holyhead for 8pm.