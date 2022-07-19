Dead seabirds found on Isle of Man beaches tested for bird flu

The government are asking people not to touch sick or dead birds after a significant number were found washed up on island beaches.

The government’s vets have collected more than 20 carcases along the south and west coast since the first finding on Fenella Beach in Peel last Thursday.

The dead birds, which are mainly guillemots, have also been found at Fleshwick, Spaldrick, Niarbyl and Kirk Michael, with further reports in Port Erin and near the Calf of Man.

Last month bird flu was confirmed at some of the UK’s most important seabird colonies at Bass Rock in Scotland, the Farne Islands in northeast England, and the Norfolk coast, so samples have been sent to the UK for testing.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘We are aware of a significant number of wild bird deaths in several locations and are carrying out surveillance.

‘We ask anyone who keeps birds to maintain good biosecurity to protect them and while the risk to human health is low it is very important that people don’t touch sick or dead birds.’