Deadline approaches for Income Tax return
Subscribe newsletter
People have a week to submit personal income tax returns before the deadline passes.
The government has released an animated video to help members of the public sign up for online tax services and is available to view on the Isle of Man Government’s YouTube channel.
A total of 57% of people in the island submitted their tax returns online last year.
The Manx Government said: ‘If the division has not received personal tax returns for the year ended April 5, 2022, by Thursday, October 6, 2022, taxpayers will be charged a £100 penalty.
‘If the return has still not been received by the division by April 6, 2023, a further £200 will be charged.
‘Even if the penalties are paid, the return must still be submitted and people may be prosecuted for failing to do so.’
Paper returns can still be delivered to a letter box in the ground floor or second floor of Government Office in Douglas from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.
From October 3 to October 6, the closing time will be extended to 5pm to allow more paper returns to be submitted.
The Income Tax Division is available on 685400 to assist anyone who is submitting their returns online for the first time or having trouble with the process in any way.
Visit services.gov.im to find out how to get registered for online tax services.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |