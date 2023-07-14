The deadline is looming for this week's Manx Lottery Trust’s Community Awards Thematic Funding.
Each year the trustees focus on a specific need in the community.
This year’s theme is ‘Empowering Young People’.
Projects that will receive support are those that aim to support young people under the age of 25 in overcoming challenges, with Trustees requesting schemes meet one or more of the following three criteri
*Assist young people in acquiring practical and essential life skills
*Nurture community collaboration by connecting young people with various support networks across the Island such as GPs, the police, youth groups, charities, and teachers
*Improve the physical and mental wellbeing of young people across the Isle of Man.
The trust welcomes applications from constituted groups or clubs, voluntary or community organisations, charities, not-for-profit companies, schools, colleges or universities, and parishes or town councils.
Starting at £2,501, grants of up to £150,000 are available for between 12 and 36 months with a maximum award of £50,000 per year.
To be considered for a Thematic Funding Award, applications must be submitted by Friday, July 28.
Stephen Turner, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘This year, the Trustees’ aspiration is to fund initiatives that give local voluntary and community organisations the chance to provide valuable resources and opportunities to our young people, empowering them to be their best selves.
‘The outcomes of empowering young people are hugely positive. Not only can it help with confidence, future careers, life skills and more, it can create a sense of community and belonging – all of which can have a lasting positive impact on their physical and emotional wellbeing.
‘This is a real opportunity to make a change and help our young people overcome challenges they may be facing on a daily basis. We strongly encourage organisations to get their application in before the closing date at the end of this month.
More information on criteria and process can be found on the Manx Lottery Trust website at: www.mlt.org.im