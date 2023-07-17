The deadline is looming to enter this year’s Quick Boat Building Competition, run as part of the Peel Traditional Boat Weekend.
The competition takes place on Saturday (July 22) and sees teams given five and a hours to design and build a boat using the plywood, timber, sealant and screws provided.
Their seaworthiness will then be put to the test with one team member taking them out on the water for a race in Fenella bay.
The building will take place in Fenella Beach car park from 9am and the boats will be launched at 5pm.
Prizes are awarded for design and construction as well as the race winner.
It costs £50 per team to enter and the deadline is today (Wednesday). Contact Mike Horne on 482982.