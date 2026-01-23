The Manx National Farmers Union (MNFU) has launched a survey asking for farmers’ feedback on sheep worrying issues.
The questions in the survey look to assist in establishing trends and ongoing impacts of dog attacks on sheep, an issue that has become more prevalent across the Isle of Man in recent times.
The survey asks a range of questions, including how many incidents of sheep worrying have occurred in farmers’ fields, how many sheep have been injured as a result, what the most common impacts or injuries have been and what farmers’ consider to be the main cause of incidents occurring.
The financial impact of sheep worrying is also considered, as well as whether incidents are reported to the police and what dog walkers’ reactions are to being asked to put their dogs on leads.
A spokesperson from the MNFU commented: ‘This survey is to help us evidence the extent of sheep worrying and attacks on the Isle of Man, and campaign for better legislation to protect farms.
‘Only the anonymised data collected from this survey will be shared so that we as the Manx National Farmers Union (MNFU) can collaborate with DEFA and the police on this issue.’
Back in April 2025, the ManxSPCA urged walkers to observe the Countryside Code and always keep dogs on leads near livestock following a rise in sheep worrying incidents.
The charity also clarified that under Manx law, a farmer may legally shoot a dog attacking or chasing livestock, while owners can also face prosecution and fines.
They added that dog faeces can also spread fatal diseases to sheep and ‘must be picked up’ — even in remote areas.