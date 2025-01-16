The deadline to enter late April’s Manx Music Festival is now only two weeks away.
There are many classes to enter for those who wish to take part, including voice, instrumental and speech classes as well as dance in the form of ballet, country, folk, modern and tap.
In a new class for 2025, the Guild will host the ‘Cranmer Prayer Book Reading’ competition for children aged 11 to 18.
Also back for 2025 is the ‘have a go’ class for adults who have never taken to the stage before, as well as a class for ‘Little Stars’ (four to five year-olds).
Most classes are held at the Villa Marina in the Royal Hall as well as other suites, while there will also be performances at St Thomas’ Church in Douglas.
The deadline for entries is on Saturday, February 1, and if you wish to enter the annual festival, you can do so by visiting www.manxmusicfestival.org/