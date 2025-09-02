On the work front, things were temporarily on the slow side, and as ever, rumours were circulating about what might come next. ‘Our weather now is most odd: there is a clammy sort of mist over the island which the sun can’t penetrate - we’re hardly doing any work. They won’t fly in this weather because they don’t take any risks in the training now [i.e. now that the War was over], of course most of the men say that it’s a risk to even look at a Barracuda! We are still continuing with our flying programme. I believe the last course comes in October and the station is supposed to close for training on December 31. What will happen then, I don’t know!’