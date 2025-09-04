The Isle of Man has experienced the warmest summer on record.
Despite no scorching days, the days were consistently warm throughout June, July and August.
The record-breaking summer came despite a very poor start to June which saw the TT racing schedule decimated.
Gary Salisbury, Observations & Climate officer at Ronaldsway Met Office, said: ‘After the warmest and sunniest spring on record on the Isle of Man, it would perhaps be seen as somewhat optimistic to hope for a good summer too.
‘But after a blip in early June, it’s turned out to be one of the best summers on record, with consistently warm temperatures and below average rainfall.
‘The consistency of the warm conditions is what has made 2025 the warmest summer on record, rather than extreme peaks.’
The top average temperature for the summer stood at 18.83C, which is 1.24C above the standard 30-year (1991-2020) average.
The highest temperature recorded was 26.7C on July 12 with a 24-hour mean temperature of16C, which is the warmest on record, exceeding the previous record of 15.93C from 1995. The 26.7C recorded on July12 was the warmest day.
Mr Salisbury says there has been a warming trend over the years.
He said: ‘The daily 24-hour mean temperature has steadily increased from 13.87C in the 30 summers between 1951 and 1980, to almost 15C in recent decades. The 16C over the summer of 2025 is the highest on record, exceeding the previous record of 15.9C from 1995. Eight of the top ten warmest summers have occurred since 2000.’
The average maximum over the summer of 18.8C is the fourth highest, behind 1995, 2018 and 1976. But the daily lowest temperate average of 13.23C is the highest on record.