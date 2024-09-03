The planning committee has deferred a decision on Dandara’s plans to build 92 new homes in Peel.
Peel Town Commissioners and German Parish Commissioners had objected to the proposals, stating that the necessary infrastructure was not in place to support such a development.
Dandara’s application (PA24/00055/B) is for a further 92 homes on an 8.3 acre site bordered by Castle View nursing home, Glenfaba Rise and Peel golf course.
Redundant farm outbuildings at Ballaterson Farm will be converted into four self-contained holiday lets while the existing farmhouse will be replaced with a new dwelling.
A large area of public open space including a children’s play area will be located on the western side of the development.
The first phase of development has already been completed.
Planning officer Russell Williams recommended the application be approved, pointing out that the site is already zoned for predominantly residential development in the 1989 Peel Local Plan.
But in the event the planning committee, at its meeting on Monday this week, deferred a decision pending a site visit.
A petition objecting to the proposed development and containing 330 signatures had been submitted to planners. Petitioners raised concerns about lack of infrastructure, highway safety and overloaded services including dentist, schools and doctors.
Glenfaba and Peel MHK Kate Lord-Brennan also lodged an objection, arguing that there should be no further large scale housing in Peel until the town’s new sewage treatment works is in place.
She said: ‘I suggest there needs to be restraint in approval of significant large scale development in Peel on an infrastructure basis.’
There had been a ‘huge’ amount of residential development in Peel since that local plan was approved by Tynwald - far exceeding that elsewhere, with no fewer than 1,164 dwellings approved between 2001 and 2024, she said.
In its objection to the application, German Parish Commissioners described Peel's infrastructure as ‘already failing’. It added: ‘Until a new sewerage plant is built, we cannot consider any planning applications.
‘The schools and doctors surgeries are already over capacity and cannot cope with the present population let alone a considerable amount more.’