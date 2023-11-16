Richard Leigh, who has dedicated 25 years to the RNLI, has been announced as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, at Media Isle of Man’s Awards for Excellence.
A teacher by profession, specialising in caring for children with complex needs, Mr Leigh is regularly raising funds for his chosen charities and taking part in events in the south.
Earlier this year, he was awarded a bronze medal by the RNLI for ‘superb boat-handling, seamanship and courage during the rescue of a yacht in rough seas in very demanding circumstances.’
This was the first time a gallantry medal was awarded to Port St Mary RNLI.
The dramatic rescue on November 6, 2021 involved both of the station’s lifeboats.
According to the RNLI, during the rescue, the volunteer crew demonstrated exceptional teamwork and skilled boat handling in adverse conditions that threatened all three lives on board a yacht.
More details of our Lifetime Achievement Award winner will be included in Tuesday’s Examiner.