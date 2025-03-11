A deemster has been left baffled after a ‘hard-working’ man threw it all away after he was caught dealing drugs.
After jailing Darby John Roberts this week for seven years after he previously admitted three counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply, Deemster Graeme Cook said he ‘struggled’ to understand why the 25-year-old from Peel had turned to criminality.
Deemster Cook told Roberts: ‘I struggled to understand why you became involved in this type of activity. You are somebody who should know better.’
After sending Roberts down, Deemster Cook reiterated his exasperation to defence advocate Darren Taubitz, remarking on how presentable Roberts was and referencing his hard-working and charitable background.
At the Court of General Gaol Delivery, Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court how police had stopped Roberts’ Ford Transit van at Greeba on October 18 last year over concerns of excessive speed.
They searched the vehicle and found cocaine and MDMA inside. They then searched his home and found more drugs. In total officers found a total of 31.5 grams of cocaine valued at £3,150, 5.7 kilos of cannabis valued at £114,294 and 180 MDMA tablets, valued at between £1,800 and £2,700.
A total of £1,270 in cash and other drug paraphernalia was also discovered at his home.
In interview, he largely made no comment but he did insist his partner had nothing to do with the drugs found.
Roberts previously admitted to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of MDMA with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
Mr Taubitz told the court Roberts, of Ballawattleworth Estate, had no previous convictions and showed genuine remorse.
He also said: ‘My client has had a difficult upbringing and his brother had to look after him when he was younger. He had to grow up faster than the average teenager.
‘But the references say he put others before himself while showing great respect and kindness. He has also given back to the community and been a charitable worker.
‘I don’t think my client thought about the consequences whatsoever. He is ashamed and disgusted with himself. He has left himself down as well as his family and friends.
‘He is determined to learn from his mistakes and get back to work on his release and become a productive member of society.’
Despite the early guilty plea, glowing references, remorse and no previous convictions, Deemster Cook had no choice but to jail Roberts for a considerable length of time.
Deemster Cook said the total sentence amount to 19 years in custody but he took the accumulative effect and made the three counts concurrent.
He was jailed for seven years for possessing cocaine with intent to supply, five years for the MDMA count and four years for the cannabis count – all to run concurrently.