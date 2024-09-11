Beachgoers at Ramsey may have noticed a rather sad sight with a number of small fish ending up on the strandline.
But the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture has moved to reassure people this is a natural occurrence and not a pollution event or any other sinister cause.
DEFA has received a number of reports of the small fish washing up on the beach, while a post an another Facebook page also featured a dead mackerel.
However, posting on social media, DEFA said: ‘We have received several reports of strandings of small sprat-like fish around Ramsey Bay.
‘This is most likely caused by predators, such as mackerel or other large fish and mammals, chasing them inshore, and is a natural event.