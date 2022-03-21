Defence in employment tribunal case costs the Isle of Man Government £37,000

An employment tribunal concerning Dr Rosalind Ranson and her alleged dismissal from the Department of Health and Social Care cost the taxpayer more than £37,000.

A Freedom of Information request response revealed that the total cost of advice and assistance provided to the department accrued to date is £37,399.

UK-based barrister James Boyd was brought over to defend the department.

When the Examiner referred this sum to a local advocate to establish whether or not it represented a particularly high cost for an employment tribunal, they explained that it was not necessarily exceptional for a tribunal of this length.

This considering that fees could be as high as £400 an hour, and also would apply to all the preparation work leading up to the tribunal, in addition the services of any other staff members.

The dramatic employment tribunal began on January 24 and came to an end last month after sensational accusations were made on either side of the room.

Dr Ranson, who was defended by Oliver Segal QC, levelled criticism at the department as a whole, as well as former DHSC chief executive Kathryn Magson, and the director of Public Health, Dr Henrietta Ewart.

Mr Segal alleged that minutes submitted to the tribunal by the DHSC from a meeting in 2020 were forged.

And Dr Ranson also implied that she was the victim of harsh punishment for whistleblowing against the department to Tynwald’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in May 2021.

Throughout the three-week employment and equality tribunal against the DHSC, the department insisted Dr Ranson was not unfairly dismissed, and that her transition over to Manx Care was not blocked due to her being a whistleblower.

The tribunal is yet to publish its judgment.

Tribunal chairman Douglas Stewart had warned at the tribunal’s conclusion that reaching a judgement may take some time, as they consider all of the evidence submitted.

Several documents submitted by the DHSC were called into question, and may be subject to further investigations following publication of the judgement.

He specifically questioned the omission of an email, about the decision not to transfer Dr Ranson to Manx Care, telling the department’s legal team it ‘looks very selective’.